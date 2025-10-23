Rosie O'Donnell's Call for 'Economic Blackout Protest' Backfires in a Huge Way

Proving once again that leftist Hollywood liberals are completely out of touch with the regular, average American, actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell faces intense backlash on social media after she called for an economic boycott of the United States. The former co-host of The View posted on Instagram Wednesday, promising to launch "the largest economic blackout protest in U.S. history."

Advertisement

Not only is she spewing idiotic ideas, but she's also delusional. Does O'Donnell really think she has the kind of influence and relevance to launch such an ambitious endeavor? This is taking narcissism to a whole new level. Besides, isn't she in the process of applying for Irish citizenship? Shouldn't she be more concerned about the welfare of her new country?

In the post, O'Donnell calls for workers to refuse to go to work and stay home instead. She also asks for them not to attend any events and to stay away from restaurants. The message scrawled on the meme reads, "We're not asking. We're shutting it down."

Oh are you now? And how are participants in this boycott supposed to pay their rent and feed their families? Is O'Donnell going to foot the bill for them? The actress is no doubt wealthy, but I highly doubt she has the funds at her disposal to support millions of families that would suffer by participating in such a boycott.

Hundreds of Instagram users told O'Donnell exactly what they thought of her radical left-wing call to action. And it wasn't pretty.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





One user said, "That's so nice of you to pay my rent and car note since my check will be short a week."

Another user, fuming over her assault on restaurants, replied, “What did restaurants do to you? You wrote it 2x. Lots of mom and pop places will go under. Service staff survives on the tips. Many of those workers live pay check to pay check."

Advertisement

“This is great for people that are privileged enough to be able to do this,” one commenter noted. “A lot of small biz will suffer with a week of no sales, myself included. Maybe not even be able to pay rent or employees with that much revenue loss.”

“Encouraging people to sabotage their livelihoods because you have a severe case of TDS. Talk about being out of touch with normal everyday people,” a female Instagrammer responded.

Another user took O'Donnell to the proverbial woodshed for having bolted from the U.S. yet still feeling the need to attack the country, saying, "This one at that, that doesn’t even live here anymore!! Why does she even have a right to speak this when she chose to run!!”

One went on to say, “How is it hard for the rich? They have to postpone buying their yachts? Come on!” Another ripped into Rosie, writing, “I love how multi millionaires are calling for people who work paycheck to paycheck NOT to show up for work.”

An Instagram user offered the best response: "Boycott Rosie!"

Good advice.

Why do so many Americans, mostly those on the left, take political advice from people who have no connection to them? Celebrities have money pouring out of their noses, not to mention fame and all the attention they could possibly crave. They have no idea how bad the average person suffers economically due to the failed policies of the previous administration.

Advertisement

They haven't earned our trust. Most of them just spout the same talking points they hear from left-wing talking heads in a desperate bid to stay relevant and score social justice warrior points. If they truly cared about the poor, they would put their money where their mouths are and actually use it to help people. Most don't.

But they'll lecture the average American and "tsk,tsk" them for not being taxed to death so their wealth can be redistributed. It's time to stop letting these people get away with this nonsense. Tune them out.

Help PJ Media continue to expose the truth about the liberal cesspool of Hollywood as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.