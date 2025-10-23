They Just Can’t Help It: Now a Dem Makes a Throat-Slashing Gesture

Leftists all over the country have been making it clear for quite some time: they love violence, and want to see violence done to patriots. There was all the leftist cheering after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, as well as numerous more or less veiled calls from leftist politicians to go after those whom they fear and hate with weapons a good bit more lethal than compelling debate points. Now a Texas state representative, Jolanda Jones (D-Of Course), has added her name to the list of these politicians with a throat-slashing gesture that she made — so afraid is she of Trump’s alleged fascist stormtroopers — not in the privacy of her lavish dwelling, but on CNN.

On the other hand, so few people watch CNN these days outside of airports and dentist’s offices that making the gesture on that leftist propaganda outfit is pretty much like making it in private, but nevertheless, Jones’ gesture is a matter for concern. Fox News reported Thursday that Jones “rejected former first lady Michelle Obama's famous mantra, 'when they go low, we go high,' during a CNN interview Wednesday,” which is fine, because Michelle Obama herself never followed her own dictum, anyway.

Jones fulminated: "If you hit me in my face, I'm not going to punch you back in your face. I'm going to go across your neck," accompanying her bellicose words by “making a slashing motion across her neck.” Jones added: "We can go back-and-forth, fighting each other's faces. You've got to hit hard enough where they won't come back."

This is not the first time that Jones, who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will fit right in with AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and the rest of the gang, has engaged in such talk: “she told Axios this week that when Republicans go low, ‘I'm going to the gutter.’"

Now, however, Jones wants everyone to calm down. Her office issued a statement downplaying the whole thing: "The interviewer asked about the phrase, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Representative Jones responded with a simple fighting metaphor — nothing more, nothing less. Anyone attempting to read more into it is mistaken."

Sure. Yet there are so very many Democrats who have been trafficking in “simple fighting metaphors” these days, ones that can all too easily be mistaken for open calls for violence. In the overheated atmosphere following the murder of Charlie Kirk, it might be wise for leftists to reconsider their use of “simple fighting metaphors” — if, that is, they really don’t want to see violence done against patriots.

It's actually quite clear that some of them do want to see that violence. Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones was recently revealed to have written that he wished a House Republican colleague would get “two bullets to the head,” and that the same colleague’s wife would watch their child die in her arms, for “only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.” He has refused to drop out of the race, and Virginia Democrats have lined up to reaffirm their support for him, thereby tacitly endorsing this approval violence against patriots. Was Jay Jones just using a “simple fighting metaphor”?

Was far-left Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker using a “simple fighting metaphor” when he said back in April: “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption — but I am now”? Note that Pritzker didn’t just call for protests, but for “mobilization” and “disruption.”

Was Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Race Resentment) using a “simple fighting metaphor” when he said in February: “This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand.” A metaphorical street fight, right? And that’s what House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Sombrero) also meant when he said this of the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda”: “We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.” A metaphorical street fight. Sure.

The list is long. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Kamala Harris have all incited leftist violence. And don’t forget Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-Grillmaster) saying in 2020, when condemning the pro-life leanings of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price."

A metaphorical price!

Yet the metaphors keep piling up. If leftist politicians aren’t careful, some indoctrinated Antifa bot is going to take them literally. Will that bother them? Doubtful.

