The Democrats’ Civil War Is Funded by Fantasies

The Democratic Party is now engaged in a great Civil War, testing whether this party, or any party, conceived and dedicated to wokeness, equity, multiculturalism, and lunacy, can long endure.

Advertisement

Sorry, Abe, it fits.

The answer to that question is self-evident. All one has to do is follow the money.

It's not donor money, per se. I have written about Democratic donors remaining on the sidelines during this civil war, which has dramatically affected fundraising for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and establishment Democratic politicians.

"The Democratic National Committee has raised $99 million so far this year, not even close to the hundreds of millions of dollars it has been accustomed to raising in recent years," writes The Free Press's Gabe Kaminsky.

It's not just the DNC that's being shunned. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the second-ranking Democrat in government, raised just $134,000 during the same reporting period.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) raised $4.4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. According to the most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, her cash on hand now totals $11.8 million. That cash is going to come in handy when she challenges Schumer for his Senate seat in 2026.

Other wild-eyed radicals are also raising money hand over fist. Rep. Jasmine Crocket, the foul-mouthed Texas congressperson who has single-handedly lowered the quality of political debate in the United States, raised almost as much as House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Crockett raised $2.7 million during the last quarter, while Jeffries raised $2.8 million.

After the GOP gerrymandered her district, making her re-election uncertain, she says she is also contemplating a run for the Senate.

Advertisement

Progressive Ro Khanna has more cash on hand than any other Democratic congressman. He's sitting on a $14.7 million war chest.

Related: No Autopsy, No Accountability: Why Democratic Donors Are Walking Away

None of these congressmen is dependent on the traditional "whales," who bundle tens of millions of dollars in funds for favored members. Their small-denomination donations come from donors across the country. And they're swamping establishment Democrats and their donors by a wide margin.

“Right now, it’s the progressive wing that understands how to walk and talk,” said Democratic strategist Stacy Pearson. Pearson points to candidates like New York Mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, who "are delivering a message for people who are hungry for it.”

The Free Press:

Not all Democrats are convinced that the tide has completely turned toward the progressive wing of the party. Two centrists whose fundraising placed them eighth and eleventh among Democratic House incumbents weren’t willing to put too much stock in the progressive war chests. “People should not confuse fundraising numbers with political strategy,” Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Washington State Democrat who raised $839,000, told me. “Having money doesn’t mean you ought to have more of a say in the direction of governance.” New York Democrat Tom Suozzi, who raised more than $1 million, said the party needs to focus on issues like immigration, crime, and healthcare if it wants to win elections. “Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have focused on people’s number-one concern: their economic anxiety,” Suozzi added. “I just happen to think that the solutions they’re proposing are not the right ones.”

Advertisement

“While Democrats burn through cash with nothing to show for it, the RNC has been building a war chest to win under Vice President J.D. Vance as finance chair,” said Zach Parkinson, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The fantasies being sold by AOC, Sanders, Mamdani, and other radicals are the same fantasies that have been on the radical progressive agenda since the 1960s: "Elect us and we'll give ya somethin' for nothin'."

"Free stuff" has been a part of the Democratic Party's mantra since the "New Left" began running candidates. Their promise to get the "rich" to pay for it never quite pans out, and the Middle Class gets stuck with the bill.

Over and over and over again, the American voter is seduced by these fantasies. The damage done to the nation, its economy, its culture, and its people has been incalculable.

It's going to keep happening until voters realize the con game being played on them.

The Schumer Shutdown drags on. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown over healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.