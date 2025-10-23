Hakeem Jeffries Vows to Criminalize White House Ballroom Donors

Trump Derangement Syndrome is going around again, and this week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries showed he’s caught a bad case. On MSNBC, Jeffries went on a tirade threatening legal investigations — not against criminals, not against foreign agents, but against private Americans who dared to donate to President Trump’s White House ballroom project, accusing them — without evidence — of corruption and warning of investigations to come.

“More likely this is part of what Donald Trump has been doing since day one of his presidency,” Jeffries claimed, “running the largest pay-to-play scheme in the history of the country and probably soliciting, uh, donations from people who’ve got business, uh, before the United States government.”

Jeffries went on to promise that the matter “will” be investigated, insisting, “All of this will have to be uncovered. It will. And these people are gonna be held accountable, uh, no matter how long it takes.”

He closed with a thinly veiled threat aimed at Trump’s supporters and donors: “That’s gonna be the reality of the situation, and that’s our warning to all of these people participating, uh, in this scheming to manipulate taxpayer dollars and, of course, to destroy the people’s house. The White House, uh, belongs to the American people. It doesn’t belong to Donald Trump.”

Hakeem Jeffries issues a “warning” to funders of the White House ballroom:



“These people are going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes."



They continue to threaten revenge on one hand, while hyperventilating about Trump’s “revenge tour” on the other. pic.twitter.com/lt0iGOBL7s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

There’s no way to sugarcoat what he said. Once again, he is promising that Democrats intend to weaponize government power against private citizens — in this case, simply for supporting the president’s privately funded renovation project. Of course, this isn’t all that shocking. Earlier this month, Jeffries promised that if Democrats regain power, they’ll target Trump and his allies, holding them “accountable” for whatever fantasy crimes Democrats can come up with.

ICYMI: Jay Jones Is Now Under Criminal Investigation

This is how Democrats “govern” now: by inflaming their base with conspiracy theories and using the legal system like a weapon. In Jeffries’ words, White House ballroom donors are “going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes.” Read: If you support Trump, we'll come for you, too. Because to Democrats, accountability doesn’t mean enforcing the law; it means punishing their enemies.

The whole “largest pay-to-play scheme in U.S. history” accusation would almost be funny if it weren’t so reckless. The ballroom project expands the East Wing, giving the White House a functional event space that will serve future administrations, which have had to hold large state functions in temporary structures like tents.

In other words, it’s a normal, legitimate improvement.

Contrast that with real corruption, like the Clintons leaving the White House with thousands of dollars' worth of furniture and gifts. Remember that? Apparently, Democrats don’t.

For our VIPs: The Real White House Renovation Scandal



But even setting aside partisan hypocrisy, Jeffries’ historical ignorance is staggering. Presidents have been renovating and expanding the White House for more than a century. Theodore Roosevelt built the West Wing in 1902. William Howard Taft added the Oval Office seven years later. Franklin Roosevelt installed an indoor pool. Harry Truman gutted and rebuilt the place from the inside out in 1948. Nixon put in a bowling alley and the press briefing room. Even Barack Obama converted the White House tennis court into a basketball court.

Advertisement

Jeffries’ latest stunt is just more of the same — a desperate attempt to criminalize support for Trump while distracting from a Democratic Party out of ideas, out of credibility, and out of its mind.

