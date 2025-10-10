Democrats Are Promising to Weaponize the Government Against Trump and His Allies

Democrats aren't even hiding it anymore.

They're openly threatening to weaponize the government against Donald Trump and anyone who dares stand with him if they manage to claw their way back into power next year. This isn't speculation or paranoia. They're saying the quiet part out loud, and we'd better start taking them seriously.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just laid it all out there during an MSNBC interview while reacting to the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James by a grand jury on mortgage fraud charges. His message: if Democrats win the midterm elections, Trump and his allies are in their crosshairs, not just for this term but for future Republican administrations too.

"So there's two things to keep in mind here," Jeffries said. "First of all, there's accountability for the corruption and the chaos that Donald Trump has unleashed on the American people from the very beginning of his presidency on January 20 that should be tied directly to the Supreme Court and the six right-wing justices, who basically gave Donald Trump, without justification, blanket immunity, and he's been out of control ever since. So that's problem number one.”

Jeffries continued, “Problem number two, of course, is the fact that there are so many different corrupt sycophants within the Trump administration, including but not limited to within the Department of Justice. Now, these people don't have immunity, and the reality is the statute of limitations is five years, and there will be accountability with the next administration, if not before, when Democrats take back control of the House of Representatives."

Let that sink in for a moment. Jeffries is promising retribution, plain and simple. And this isn't just one rogue congressman shooting off his mouth. He’s the House Minority Leader. But what's even more chilling is that he’s not alone.

Rep. Eric Swalwell from California was singing the same tune on CNN last month, admitting Democrats are planning to turn the government into a weapon against Trump and his allies the second they get the gavel back.

"Accountability is coming. I hope that deters people," Swalwell declared. That's not oversight. That's intimidation. That's a threat. Democrats spent years cheering when Joe Biden allegedly weaponized the DOJ during Trump's presidency, and now they're dropping the mask entirely to promise the same treatment for Trump allies.

This is chilling stuff. What Swalwell described wasn't about protecting national security or going after actual criminals. It's about using government resources to punish political enemies.

The Biden administration already gave us a preview of this playbook. In addition to trying to put Trump in prison, they targeted conservative groups like Turning Point USA, pro-life organizations, conservative media outlets, and private citizens who dared to think differently.

If Democrats get power back, you can bet they'll take these tactics and put them on steroids.

What Swalwell and Jeffries are selling is a blueprint for a banana republic, where government-by-revenge becomes the norm and political dissent gets crushed under the weight of endless investigations and prosecutions. Once that door swings open, good luck ever closing it again. The erosion of norms and the rule of law isn't some abstract concern anymore. It's happening right in front of us, and they're practically gloating about it.

This is the reality we're facing. Democrats aren't interested in governing. They're interested in vengeance, control, and making sure no one ever challenges their power again. That's not the America any of us signed up for, and we need to make sure it doesn't become our future.

PJ Media will continue exposing these threats to liberty and holding the powerful accountable. But it's up to all of us to stand against this descent into tyranny. The fight isn't just for one man; it's for the survival of a free nation that still values justice over vengeance.