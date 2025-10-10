Trump Posts Ominous Warning About China

President Donald Trump is warning that China’s latest move on trade marks a dangerous new phase in Beijing’s global ambitions — one that could “hold the World ‘captive’” by cutting off access to essential industrial materials.

Advertisement

In a Truth Social post Friday morning, Trump said “very strange things are happening in China,” accusing the communist regime of turning increasingly “hostile” and threatening to weaponize its control over rare earth minerals and other key exports. According to Trump, Beijing has sent letters to governments around the world announcing its intent to impose sweeping export controls — not just on rare earths, but “virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China.”

“Nobody has ever seen anything like this,” Trump warned, calling it an effort to “‘clog’ the markets and make life difficult for virtually every country in the world, especially for China.” He said foreign leaders had already reached out to Washington, furious over what he described as “great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere.”

Trump noted that relations with China had been relatively stable in recent months, which made the sudden escalation “an even more surprising one.” Still, he added, he had long suspected Beijing was biding its time: “I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right!”

Trump then accused China of quietly building “a monopoly position” in the production of rare earth elements and advanced magnets — a move he called “sinister and hostile.” But Trump made clear that the United States holds its own cards. “The U.S. has Monopoly positions also, much stronger and more far reaching than China’s,” he wrote. “I have just not chosen to use them — there was never a reason for me to do so — UNTIL NOW!”

Advertisement

According to Trump, China’s letter to world governments was “many pages long” and laid out “with great specificity” every element the regime plans to restrict. “Things that were routine,” he said, “are no longer routine at all.” Trump said he had not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the move and saw “no reason to do so.”

ICYMI: The Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Was a Disaster for Spanberger

“I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea,” he said, “but now there seems to be no reason to do so.” Trump also drew attention to the timing of China’s announcement, pointing out that it coincided with a major geopolitical breakthrough. “The Chinese letters were especially inappropriate in that this was the Day that, after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump said. “I wonder if that timing was coincidental?”

Trump made clear that the United States will not sit idly by. “Dependent on what China says about the hostile ‘order’ that they have just put out,” he wrote, “I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move.” He said the administration is already preparing countermeasures — including a “massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America.”

Advertisement

“For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two,” Trump declared. “I never thought it would come to this, but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come.”

While acknowledging that the coming confrontation could be “painful,” Trump expressed confidence that America will emerge stronger. “Ultimately,” he said, “it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A.”

The Schumer Shutdown drags on, and Democrats are fully responsible. Chuck Schumer pushed his party to shut down the government to fund healthcare for illegals—and he’s loving it, saying “every day gets better for us.” The fallout is his, and Americans deserve to know the truth. Get the real story—join now with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off VIP membership.