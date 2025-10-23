Dems Are Mad About Trump's Ballroom Because They're Miserable Scolds Who Hate Fun

Man, the Democrats are dreary and wretched people, aren't they? I once had food poisoning and it was more entertaining than reading about whatever it is that the Dems are shrieking about on any given day.

This week, they have their adult diapers in a twist because President Trump is remodeling the White House. This is something that many presidents have done. The Democrats don't know that, however, because they've never read a history book that wasn't written by Howard Zinn. It's said that ignorance is bliss, but in this case it's misery-inducing for the perpetually ignorant Democrats.

This is from something that Matt wrote yesterday about one of the bigger ignoramuses over on the Left:

Trump Derangement Syndrome is going around again, and this week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries showed he’s caught a bad case. On MSNBC, Jeffries went on a tirade threatening legal investigations — not against criminals, not against foreign agents, but against private Americans who dared to donate to President Trump’s White House ballroom project, accusing them — without evidence — of corruption and warning of investigations to come. “More likely this is part of what Donald Trump has been doing since day one of his presidency,” Jeffries claimed, “running the largest pay-to-play scheme in the history of the country and probably soliciting, uh, donations from people who’ve got business, uh, before the United States government.” Jeffries went on to promise that the matter “will” be investigated, insisting, “All of this will have to be uncovered. It will. And these people are gonna be held accountable, uh, no matter how long it takes.”

All right, tough guy, I'm sure that everyone is quaking in their boots now.

Hakeem Jeffries has the intellectual agility of a recently squashed snail; I'm not convinced that he knows how anything works in Washington. He probably has to Google directions to his office every morning. His sole function seems to be to make Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez appear to have a towering intellect by comparison.

With so much going on domestically and abroad, it would at first seem surprising that the Democrats have the time or emotional bandwidth to go full tizzy over the White House remodeling. Then you realize what it is that Trump is adding to the White House — a ballroom — and it all becomes clear.

Democrats are perpetual grievance seekers and grievance mongers. They love being miserable. They greet sunny days with anger and cloudy days with hopeful scowls. It's in their political DNA. Happy, fulfilled people don't gravitate towards the Democratic Party unless they are concussed.

A ballroom is a place for people to gather and have fun, which is anathema to the Democrats. They loathe seeing large groups of people who are enjoying themselves because they know that they don't have any potential constituents there. It's like a scene from a horror movie for them. The happier the crowd is, the scarier for the Dems.

If that gathering of happy people is in the White House ballroom at a party hosted by President Trump, they're in agony. The ballroom is essentially going to be the Saw basement for the Democrats whenever a Republican is in the White House. When they do finally get a Democrat back there, it won't be a place to gather for fun; it will be a faux party venue where upper-level Dems can get together and talk about inequity over mocktails.

Democrats are also desperate to distract from the fact that they're taking most of the heat for the government shutdown, even from some of their typically friendly propagandists in the mainstream media. And, as Matt mentioned, Trump Derangement Syndrome is a catalyst. The Dems have been heavily invested in misery since long before Trump came on the political scene, though. Their core political beliefs can only be sold to people who are deeply unhappy and wallowing in despair to the point that they believe only the seemingly benevolent hand of a politician can save them.

Even the ones who are making millions off of the grift are cheerless, you can see it in their faces. When your sole function is to try and make people feel awful, it rubs off on you. Look at Bernie Sanders's face. Elizabeth Warren is always yelling. Squeaky is the most constipated-looking young woman I've ever seen in politics.

Had George W. Bush been the Republican president who wanted to build a White House ballroom, the reaction would have been almost as laden with hysteria. Fun triggers these loons.

That's precisely why I am always looking to have more of it.

