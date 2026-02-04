Faith All Over the Place, Episode 24: Praying Our Way Through the Political Madhouse

We're back, baby! It's the first episode of Faith All Over the Place of 2026.

My friend and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I were glad to be back after a Christmas-New Year's break and a busy January, and we came into this episode with less of a plan than we normally do. I kicked things off by sharing about our recent Vision Sunday at church, which included a new logo and returning the word "Community" to our church name — but most importantly, it included a renewed commitment to discipleship, which we'll talk about more here soon.

But on to more timely topics. The left is on the attack and in crisis mode, including going after people of faith, and that can frustrate us. Where do we turn in times like this? To prayer and meditation on God's Word. Kruiser and I talked about how that helps us in our own lives as well as how crucial it is for us to encourage each other.

Taking our focus off prayer and the Bible can lead us into a news-induced state of "woe is me." It strips away our humanity and leads us to focus on ourselves rather than others, and that's not a good place to be.

We touched on the upsides and downsides of supporting small businesses whose politics you don't agree with and prejudging people for how you think they'll react to things. We also talked about respect, titles, and having a pastor, priest, or bishop who is younger than you are. In other words, it was the type of well-rounded, free-wheeling discussion you expect from us.

