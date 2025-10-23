JD Vance Responds to Vile Comments About the Second Lady

I'm going to start with a confession: Every time I see JD and Usha Vance together, I feel a little ping of envy. As a single fellow millennial, they've got what I'd love to have one day. They appear to be madly in love, and they make it all look so effortless. Of course, no one knows what really goes on behind closed doors in a marriage, even if you're the second-most powerful couple in the world, so I'd never make any assumptions beyond what's obvious when they make public appearances. This is why I don't make public statements about the way a certain former vice presidential candidate's family members cower in his presence.

Advertisement

Democrats, on the other hand, aren't quite so gracious, but they don't have a lot of substance to stand on, so I guess they have no choice but to rely on cheap shots and personal attacks against the guy who will, hopefully, be our next president.

In case you missed it, Joe Biden's former White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, made some vile comments about Vance's marriage earlier this week, implying that JD is "scary" and Usha is being held hostage somehow.

I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else. I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you okay? Blink four times. Come over here. We'll save you. He's willing to do anything to get there... he's scarier in certain ways.

I've debated writing about this since it happened, but it's so irritating that I couldn't bring myself to give it the time of day. First of all, Psaki spent 16 months telling us that Biden was a good president, so why would anyone take anything she says seriously? Second, I've learned a lot about the second lady since her husband took office, and she is an incredible woman — a wonderful role model for young women and girls. By all accounts, she adores her husband, and it's evident in every appearance they make or interview she gives. But even so, she's an independent woman who has her own interests, thoughts, goals, and affairs. And to hear him tell it, she's called a lot of the shots in JD's career.

Advertisement

What an insult to women everywhere to imply that she's only with her husband because she's afraid of him. That's also an insult to women who truly suffer in physically and mentally abusive relationships.

Anyway, a reporter asked the vice president, who is in Israel today, about Psaki's statement. Vance couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of it all, but he also reiterated how lucky he is to have her by his side and let the world know that she can speak for herself on the matter if she wants.

I think it's disgraceful, but, of course, the second lady can speak for herself. I'm very luck to have a wonderful wife. I know, at least I hope, that my wife feels the same about me, but we're very lucky to have this journey. Or I should say, I'm very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife. We're going to keep on serving the country together, and I'm honored to have Usha by my side...

🚨 REPORTER: Former WH press secretary Jen Psaki said your wife needs to be "saved" from you.



JD VANCE: 😂



REPORTER: How do you feel about that?



VANCE: It's disgraceful - but of course, the second lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least… pic.twitter.com/msZMUZBVV9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

I have little else to say about this. Vance's laugh says it all. It's ridiculous, and I suspect these attacks will ramp up as Democrats realize they don't have an obvious 2028 candidate, while we have at least two, with Vance as the obvious frontrunner. Expect this kind of talk to ramp up: Vance is weird, he's mean, he's whatever... the reality is he's a patriotic American, a man who's serviced his country in the military and in public office, a husband, a father, a Godly man, a masculine man who protects his family but doesn't overstep his role, and someone with one heck of a sense of humor. He's overcome so many odds to get here, too. Liberal harpies are no match for the VP.

Advertisement

If you'd like to learn more about Usha, I've written a good bit about her. I suggest starting here:

Meet Usha Vance, America's Second Lady

Usha Vance Gets Personal, and It's a Breath of Fresh Air

Usha Vance and Suni Williams: Proof of a New Golden Age for America

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.