Disgraceful Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Trying to ‘Unmask’ Federal Agents

Just in time for Halloween, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot allegedly wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to take off their masks, causing her critics to wonder if it’s to make sure that they are easier to dox.

Not content to live off of her legacy of skyrocketing murder and street crime in Chicago, the leftist pol is now part of a team that includes equally morally dubious attorneys who are forming a not-for-profit organization called the “ICE Accountability Project.” She told Chicago’s Fox 32 that the objective is to “unmask” ICE officers who are assigned to work on ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz.

At best – and this not good for public safety or the country – the new nonprofit would unmask ICE agents and seek legal retribution against them at some point in the future. At worst, photos and identities of the unmasked officers could be “accidentally” leaked to those who could target and commit acts of violence against those federal agents.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s going to assist with doxxing ICE agents.



“We have the right to know who’s behind these masks..” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DXf0uX5Ctq — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 23, 2025

Given the left’s escalating propensity for violence and its celebration thereof, the likelihood of an unmasked ICE agent getting harmed would be extremely high. No amount of obfuscation on Lightfoot’s part would lessen the risk to federal officers.

According to the disgraceful former mayor, her new passion project will create a website that will be a “central repository” for any alleged improper or illegal behaviors of ICE agents as part of Operation Midway Blitz.

"We want to create a centralized archive of all the purported criminal actions of ICE and (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) CBP agents," Lightfoot told reporters. "We want to create a portal where what’s happening real time can be centralized and put out for the public to view."

Fox 32 reported that ICE agents, as federal officers, are protected by "qualified immunity." This helps protect them from legal action on the condition that they do not violate a "clearly established" constitutional right.

Documenting illegal actions is only part of what the group is planning, and it may not even be the main part. As the group’s name implies, it literally does want to “unmask” federal employees who have largely remained anonymous to date.

The former mayor went so far as to say that while her team may not be able to identify specific agents by name, they will work to create and maintain a granular database that tracks their individual physical traits, what types of clothes they wear, and the cars and trucks they use.

While the whole thing smells a lot worse than her cover story, that story is that all of this will be done so that they can take legal action against individual officers when the opportunity presents itself.

While she’s working on tracking illegal behaviors, would it be too much to ask her to train those cameras, websites, and databases on the violent illegals whom the ICE agents are working to take off the streets?

Of course, Lightfoot made the requisite denial that she and her group would mean for any harm to come to federal employees.

CPD Allowed Attacks on Fed Agents ... ICE Chicago Residents in Brighton Park, Pershing and Kedzie, 40th St and California and 35th Oct 4 2025 ... looks like Chicago Police allowed people to attack and throw things at the federal agents on foot and in moving cars ...



Video… pic.twitter.com/HLFuyopXnR — SubX.News® (@SubxNews) October 6, 2025

"We have a right to compile that information and put together a profile of each of those agents who have allegedly committed a crime. This is not about doxxing them," Lightfoot said.

I’m sure it’s only a coincidence that Lightfoot's group is forming as House Democrats make plans of their own to create an app called the “Master ICE Tracker.” If the Democrats wanted to get federal agents killed, they could not be doing a better job.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported that it has seen a 1,000% jump in threats against ICE agents, and many of them are credible ones.

The only question is, if the worst does come to pass, will any of these sleazeballs be held to account?

