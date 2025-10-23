Trump ‘White House Timeline’ Hits Back on Renovation Attacks, and It’s Glorious

The Democrat outrage over Trump’s construction of White House ballroom is one of the sillier episodes in the ever-lengthening list of their efforts to smear and destroy him. Leftists are acting as if the White House has remained pristine and unchanged ever since it issued from the hallowed hands of George Washington himself (okay, they don’t mention Washington; it wouldn’t do to sully their narrative with mention of someone they think of only as a “racist slaveowner”). In reality, presidents throughout history, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have undertaken renovations at the White House, and no one minded. After all, they weren’t Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Now, however, Orange Man Bad once again has the temerity to fight back. At WhiteHouse.gov, which not too very long ago was the home of the Biden regime’s dispirited cadre of transcript cleaners, the Trump administration has just added a “Major Events Timeline” to its section on the White House, and it’s far, far more entertaining than you might expect.

The timeline starts out as a conventional history of the White House. The first entry is headed “Design Plans Commence,” and reads: “Our first president, George Washington, selected the site for the White House in 1791. The following year, the cornerstone was laid and a design submitted by Irish-born architect James Hoban was chosen. After eight years of construction, President John Adams and his wife Abigail moved into the still-unfinished residence.” No one could possibly object to that, except possibly those who would prefer that the note talk all about slavery and oppression instead. But for a capsule history of the White House building, it’s right on target.

After that we get just the sorts of things you’d expect: “Rebuilding after War of 1812,” “Addition of South Portico,” “Addition of North Portico,” “Addition of the West Wing,” and so on. The clear import of the timeline is to show that the White House has never been a static building, considered too sacrosanct to alter; on the contrary, it has changed quite extensively since John and Abigail lived there.

Advertisement

The timeline notes that there was no Oval Office in the White House until 1909, when “President William Howard Taft remodeled and expanded the West Wing, which included construction of the first Oval Office.” That’s a more consequential change than a ballroom in the East Wing, the sacred and unchangeable part of the White House that Trump is now daring to make the site of his ballroom. The East Wing itself, by the way, did not exist until 1942, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt “constructed the East Wing for additional staff and wartime security, including a bomb shelter.”

That’s all very interesting, and in itself destroys the Democrat hysteria over Trump’s ballroom, but the timelines gets really interesting in its entries covering more recent White House history. One of them involves Bill Clinton’s use of William Howard Taft’s Oval Office: “Bill Clinton Scandal: President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction.”

Then there’s “Muslim Brotherhood Visit: Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that promotes Islamist extremism and has ties to Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations.” That one comes complete with a photo of Barack Obama trying on a full outfit of traditional Arab garb.

Advertisement

Even better is an entry dated 2023: “Cocaine Discovered: During Biden’s administration, a U.S. Secret Service agent discovered a small, zippered plastic bag containing cocaine in the West Wing entrance lobby. Speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user. Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President.”

Following that is “Trans Day of Visibility: The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the ‘The Transgender Day of Visibility’ on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024.” That one comes with a photo of the guy who was parading around his naked fake breasts at the White House on that day.

Related: Kamala Harris and the Left’s Flight From Decency and Reality

The message is as clear as it is devastating: if the Democrats really cared about desecration of the White House, they would have vented their outrage against Clinton, Obama, and Biden for their genuine desecrations of the Executive Mansion, not against Trump for building a ballroom.

Yes, this is what I voted for: a president who fights back against the outrage mob, and doesn’t let it intimidate him into submission. A president who refuses to go on the defensive, but dares to display the hypocrisy of these self-righteous hypocrites in a way it has never been displayed before. The left will never understand it, much less admit it, but this is why Trump is popular: he doesn’t stand for their nonsense. The American people have had to do so for too long.

Advertisement

The ballroom hysteria is weak compared to the left's other attacks on Trump, but they aren't giving up. There will be many more. Get the truth on them from us: become a PJ VIP. Sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.