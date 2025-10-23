Illegal Immigrant’s TikTok Plot Shows How Social Media Turns Dangerous for ICE Agents

Social media has certainly changed a lot over the years. And not entirely for the better.

While it’s an ideal tool to show off creative means for videos and imaginative posts, it’s also quite the breeding ground for hatred. One look at what Hasan Paker is doing on Twitch will point this out, as he continues to provide violent political rhetoric while, at the same time, actually harming his own dog.

Advertisement

But it actually gets much worse, especially when it comes to ICE agents. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump put a plan into motion to remove illegal immigrants from the United States, ever since the previous president, Joe Biden, allowed them to waltz in undocumented to our country. So far, the program has been highly effective, with a recent bust in Massachusetts resulting in the arrest of nearly 1,400 illegal immigrants.

But that isn’t stopping social media users from fighting back against ICE, comparing them to the Gestapo secret police and insisting they’re doing far worse damage than any of these illegal immigrant criminals. That’s a pretty damning statement, considering that said criminals have been taking part in gang activities, including assault and, in some cases, even murder.

And now it’s getting out of hand. Along with reporting ICE agent locations in an effort to protect these migrants, some have even gone as far as to all-out threaten these agents – particularly a 23-year old illegal immigrant named Eduardo Aguilar.

He recently took to TikTok and made the offer of $10,000 to anyone who killed an ICE agent and provided proof of said kill. You read that correctly. This man actually went onto an online medium and offered a bounty on someone simply trying to enforce the law.

Advertisement

Thankfully, it didn’t take long to stop Aguilar before he could even ready the check. He was arrested this past Tuesday, following his post, which read: “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [skull emojis]” to earn “10K for each ICE agent.”

Yep, this is what social media has come to: With people reacting violently against the actions of people who are trying to make our country a safer place to live.

Nancy Larson, who serves as acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, made it clear that such bounties are absolutely unacceptable.

“Threats against our law enforcement officers are completely unacceptable,” she noted. “All threats against our agents and officers will be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who threatens or puts a bounty on agents will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

That’s not to say that people don’t have a right to speak their minds. Of course they do. But when it crosses over to the point of being a full-blown threat – and the lives of these ICE agents and even their friends and family are put into the crosshairs – it’s absolutely unacceptable.

But here’s what’s worse about the whole matter. When Aguilar was arrested, they found a loaded .9mm handgun in his vehicle. Which means he could’ve acted against agents at any time.

Advertisement

This, folks…this is why ICE is doing what it’s doing. You never know what these criminals are capable of. So ICE has to act upon threats such as this and make sure these illegal immigrants cannot do further harm to Americans.

I think DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin sums it up best. “Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Exactly. Justice must be served, and our ICE agents – along with our brave law enforcement officers – are the ones to do it. It’s not a matter of mindless action being taken, it’s a task to keep this country – and its citizens – safe from harm.

Argue that on social media until you’re blue in the face, but they’re doing their job. Period.

We’ve all seen how social media can spread misinformation — but now it’s being used to put lives at risk. A shocking TikTok video from an illegal migrant exposes just how dangerous these platforms can be for ICE agents simply doing their jobs.

Get the full story — and the truth you won’t hear anywhere else — with PJ Media VIP.

Save 74% off with code POTUS47 and join the fight against media spin.