The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Weakening Some of the Dems' Preferred Hate-Mongers

Democrats are in a panic because so many of the unhinged leftist institutions and organizations that they've used to try and pervert all that is glorious about the United States of America have been taking some serious hits since President Trump returned to office. Because of Trump's rent-free residency in their heads, they like to think it's all happening solely because he has it in for them. What they won't be honest with themselves about is that Trump's decisive victory last November was due to the fact that regular Americans were sick of their far-left plunge off a cliff.

The institutions like the mainstream media we can save for another day. Today we're looking at two organizations that the Democrats have used in different ways to aid and abet their radicalism: Antifa and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Antifa is the public "unrest" wing of the Democratic Party, stirring up trouble in lawless blue cities whenever a distraction is needed. Many prominent Dems swear that Antifa doesn't exist. That's some next level plausible deniability there. In fact, most on the Left play this game, but their grownup make-believe nonsense doesn't make that group any less real.

President Trump recently declared the group a terrorist organization, which led to a new development that certainly makes it seem as if it's real. This is from Catherine:

The International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund has suddenly suspended its operations and indicated that, while it presently operates within the United States, it is going to move operations overseas, asserting the president and his administration are “fascists.” But the great point that ought to be hammered home is that Antifa must be a specific, organized movement with a detailed funding structure, or the fund would not suddenly be in panic over the president’s designation of the group as a terrorist entity.

Trump seems to have hit a bullseye on the Democrats' imaginary friends.

The ADL has been labeling conservatives and conservative organizations as extremist hate groups for years. All the years that James Comey was the head of the FBI and pretending to be a Republican, he was also buddying up to the ADL. Current FBI Director Kash Patel cut all official ties with the organization, which my RedState colleague Ward Clark wrote about here.

Soon after that happened, the ADL got rid of its enemies list, which our own Robert Spencer was on:

Upon finding out on Tuesday that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) had deleted its entire “Glossary of Extremism and Hate,” I felt like a convict who has given up all hope of ever getting out of prison suddenly noticing that the door to his cell is unlocked and the guards are gone. For while popular indignation against the far-left defamation group for listing Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) as an extremist group led the hatemongers to realize that they had gone too far, TPUSA was not the only unjust and unwarranted entry in the “Glossary.” I, for one, was on it, too. As Rick Moran noted Thursday, the ADL “removed its ‘Glossary of Extremism and Hate’ from its website after numerous complaints from conservatives, including Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.”

These are two darlings of the Left that have been quickly kneecapped by President Trump. As Robert goes on to note in his post, "the cultural tide is turning." I agree. One could also assert that cultural normalcy is reasserting itself thanks to Trump. Throughout the Biden years, I maintained that the Dems were wildly overreaching in everything they did and that there would have to be a major correction. I thought it would start with the 2022 midterms but, alas, things had to get much worse before they could get better.

The major correction began last November. As I've written many times, I hope that President Trump has time to undo all of the damage that Joe Biden's puppet masters did. If he can't, it certainly won't be because of a lack of effort.

