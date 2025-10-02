There’s Been a 'Disturbing Rise in Rhetoric' in the U.S., and This Organization Has Had Enough

The power of social media isn’t just strengthening; it’s to the point of devastating.

All too often, we see posts by people who are inputting their own twisted idealism into words, trying to convince others that what they say is the truth. But the problem is that it’s far from it.

Ever since the start of Donald Trump’s plan to remove illegal immigrants from the United States earlier this year, we’ve seen thousands of posts painting ICE agents along the same lines as Gestapo or, worse yet, Nazi soldiers, simply trying to do Trump’s bidding. But the truth is, they’ve made a huge impact on criminal activity in the United States. But, as expected, that isn’t stopping the negativity from flowing.

The worst of it, however, comes from Democratic leaders, who use their position of power to try and motivate their followers. But they do so in the worst ways and, as a result, we’re seeing more attacks on police officers. And what’s worse, people who are pushed so far that they take their acts to extremes, like with the assassination of beloved social media influencer Charlie Kirk.

Fortunately, it looks like someone is finally ready to do something about it. NBC News reports that the International Association of Chiefs of Police have expressed concern over the “disturbing rise in rhetoric” in the United States, and are calling for the prosecution of those who utilize social media to “incite violence or contribute to a climate that fosters targeted attacks.”

In a document, the group notes, “The IACP urges political and community leaders to exercise restraint, responsibility, and thoughtfulness in their public statements, recognizing the influence their words have on public behavior and safety.”

Exactly what I’ve been saying. These leaders have a responsibility when it comes to posting on social media, and speaking out the wrong words – even if some believe they are “in jest” – could have a harrowing impact on certain individuals who take them the wrong way.

“The level of vitriol is at a spot that I’ve never observed in my entire career,” former St. Paul, Minnesota Police Chief Todd Axtell explained to NBC News in the report. “It’s having devastating impacts on community and police departments and law enforcement agencies throughout the country.”

Agreed. There have been many negative aspects working against police officers over the years – namely with the whole “Defund the Police” campaign that they’re still recovering from – but now we’re at a new level of violence, in which officers are actually getting ambushed and possibly even killed.

But now, with this negative backlash from trying to keep the peace at university rallies and all these posts condemning ICE agents (and, in turn, police officers that work with them), it’s become absolutely dangerous.

So what’s the resolution? The group believes that there should be criminal prosecution of “individuals, including elected and public figures, who incite violence or contribute to a climate that fosters targeted attacks.” In other words, responsibility for your actions.

I highly agree.

“Society must recognize that there are individuals who are vulnerable, easily manipulated, and dangerously impressionable,” the group noted. “And that when public figures or other influential individuals spread hate, words have consequences, and in the wrong hands, they can become weapons.”

This does not mean the end of political speech, mind you. Free speech, after all, remains “a cornerstone of democratic society.” But there is a balance to be found, and that balance shouldn’t push for the all-out death or suffering of certain types. And not just police officers, but CEOs, housing administrators, and anyone else that these social media users may want to pick a bone with, merely because they’re pushed the wrong way.

Now, what shape this particular prosecution will take has yet to be seen. But I would love to see Trump take some form of action on this suggestion and create a bill that would hold those responsible for acts that result in injury or death of those who are simply trying to keep what peace we have left in this country. Balance is desperately needed.

For now, I do commend the IACP for making these suggestions (which you can read about here), and I do hope it continues to make movement. If we’re ever going to find any level of peace in this country, it starts with those who are doing harm – even with words – being held accountable for their actions.

We do still believe in justice, after all.

