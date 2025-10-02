Why We Are at War

Polarity is in the nature of things; in fact, just as the poles of north and south exist, matter itself is drawn into being at opposites, as with the forces of magnets. So are we; as social creatures of this world, we are given to being opposites.

When our nation’s founders gathered in Philadelphia 238 summers ago, with the wealth of all of their collected libraries, they studied history’s opposed factions: from the Plains and Coastal parties of the Athenians, to the factions of Marius and Sulla in Rome, to the Byzantine parties of the Blue and the Green, to the Guelphs and Ghibellines of the Florentines, to the literary houses of Verona, the Montague and Capulets, whose differences devoured the lives and loves of innocents. One of the great fears of that great intellectual company was that America would fall one day…broken by such opposed factions.

They deliberately wrote the Constitution, our social compact, to overcome such factions. Firstly, by creating a Constitution based on common law, with protections of individual and property rights which shield everyone against the ambitions of government, or any party thereof. The founders crafted a Constitutional Republic based first on federalism, which allowed people as varied in interests as a Boston lawyer and a Key West fisherman to live under their distinct state and local laws, each best suited to themselves, while living under a common umbrella of federal law.

Much of our Constitution has to do with voting into office, by a majority, those representatives freely chosen to represent the citizens’ interests. If anyone does not represent the citizens’ interests, they are as easily voted out, ensuring that governance is representative of the people’s will.

Our free enterprise system came into being with our nation, the Wealth of Nations, by Adam Smith, was published in the same year as the Declaration of Independence, and the personal property rights espoused by John Locke are ensconced in our highest law’s 5th Amendment, among the Bill of Rights, which includes the “takings clause’ forbidding government from taking from any individual what they have earned by their labors and investments.

Lastly, at the time of our nation’s founding, the Judeo-Christian ethic was omnipresent, with its Ten Commandments, the first common law of humanity, and its highest law: to “love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Each of these systems of constitutional law, of federalism, of representative government, of free enterprise, and of the ethos of Judeo-Christianity has worked to reconcile our society as a whole and been responsible for our nation’s peace and prosperity since the Constitution’s signing 237 years ago.

Who can argue with a common law that protects the wealthy and the poor? Who can argue against a system of diffused power, allowing localities and states to create their own laws as they deem fit? Who can argue against a citizen’s right to empower those whom they would wish to represent them? Who can argue that the people who are entitled to wealth are those who have earned the wealth themselves? Who can argue that Judeo-Christianity is not perhaps the best ethos for advancing peace through love for those who oppose us, respect for the common law, humility, and charitability.

So why are we so opposed and at the point of war with one another in our nation today?

Until November 1963, both of our political parties, their patrons and their constituents believed in every one of these societally reconciling systems. Then the momentum in the Democrat party to more fully institute socialism began.

Today, the Democrats believe the Constitution is a “living” document, which means they can change or disregard whatever they don’t like in the text or kill it altogether as a document of “negative rights.”

Today, Democrats don’t believe in federalism; they desire the wealth and power of the nation to be invested in one capital, Washington, D.C, to be parceled out to their family, friends, and allies.

Today, Democrats don’t believe in representative government; they believe in bureaucrats appointed for life to eternal agencies in the never constitutionally enumerated power of their Administrative State. Their concern for Congress is as an exchange between the taxpayer and those agencies: the real power base of the Democrat Party.

Today, Democrats do not believe in property rights; they believe that they can take and redistribute any earnings as they choose. They claim anyone who has earned wealth has done so illegitimately, and that Democrats have a superior moral right to it anyway.

Lastly, the Democrats’ idea of Judeo-Christianity is to publicly proclaim they privately believe in God, while voting against their faith on every law they create, every lawsuit they bring, and every regulatory rule they make.

What is at opposition today is a Republican Party that believes in the reconciling promise of the foundations of our society. And a Democrat Party diametrically opposed to the same reconciling systems that founded this nation.

The Democrats or liberal left or progressives or Democrat Socialists have become bastards who have renounced their good parentage; they are irreconcilable to the benevolent systems which have brought us a history of mutual respect, peace, and prosperity, and they are getting very violent about it.

