Maxwell House Rebrands in the Most Ridiculous Way Possible

Matt Margolis | 2:48 PM on October 02, 2025
Tony Gutierrez

Maxwell House, the 133-year-old coffee brand that has long been a kitchen staple for people who don’t like good coffee, has decided that what America really needs right now isn’t just affordable coffee, but a rebrand so absurd it borders on parody. For the first time in its long history, the company is ditching “House” and introducing us to “Maxwell Apartment.”

Yeah, I’m not kidding.

The idea behind this marketing stunt, we’re told, is to reflect “changing consumer lifestyles.”

In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home. As a real coffee for real people, with its “Good To the Last Drop” legacy, the name change celebrates the same principle that guided Maxwell House for more than a century – smart choices add up and choosing Maxwell House means enjoying a quality cup of coffee without the cafe price tag. To celebrate, the brand is offering consumers even more value with a 12-month “lease” of Maxwell Apartment, designed to stock up coffee lovers nationwide.

Beginning on National Coffee Day (Sept. 29), Maxwell House’s 12-month “lease” offer of Maxwell Apartment coffee is available on Amazon.com, while supplies last. For under $40, fans can stock their pantry with a full year of coffee – designed to save coffee enthusiasts more than $1,000 annually, compared to daily café runs, which on average can add up to more than $90 per month. Along with the rebranded canisters, the year-long supply of coffee will come with an official Maxwell Apartment “lease” to sign.

Four 27-ounce canisters for $39.99? Customers are probably still overpaying. However, I might be biased because I like high-quality coffee.

Be that as it may, Maxwell House thinks slapping “Apartment” on its label will make renters feel, what, seen? Empowered? Respected? What better way to resonate with a struggling consumer base than to change nothing about the coffee but swap in new packaging that reminds you of the fact that you don't own your own home?

But the funniest thing about this is how parent company Kraft Heinz goes all in on this gimmick by tossing in a printable lease agreement for customers to sign. Talk about really committing to the apartment theme. What's next? Monthly reminders that the rent is due? The whole thing really makes you wonder whether this is actually legit or if the Babylon Bee hacked the Kraft Heinz website. 

Of course, shoppers don’t need to panic; you can still find Maxwell House under its real name both in stores and online. The “Maxwell Apartment” rebrand is just a limited-time stunt to “celebrate” National Coffee Day. But that raises an obvious question: if they’re going to keep running with this theme, why stop at apartments? Maybe a “Maxwell Cardboard Box” edition would be more fitting for the blue cities drowning in homelessness, or perhaps “Maxwell Mansion” could be a marketing strategy to the Democrat politicians who preside over those same cities, raking in perks while crime and poverty skyrocket.

It’s just a thought.

Matt Margolis

