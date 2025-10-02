Bill Maher Reveals the Truth About Nigeria's Christian Genocide in Less Than a Minute

Michael Cantrell | 2:35 PM on October 02, 2025
Bill Maher, the liberal talk show host who often criticizes Christianity, stirred up the internet by exposing the persecution and mass murder of Christians in Nigeria — a country where militants kill more believers than anywhere else in the world.

The comedian pointed out the horrific violence and bloodshed during the September 26 episode of his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, going on to say, “They’ve killed over 100,000 since 2009. They’ve burned 18,000 churches."

Maher referenced Islamic violence in Nigeria, particularly the group Boko Haram. During the program, Maher slammed liberal mainstream media and pro-Hamas demonstrators, saying, “This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza. Where are kids protesting this?” 

Shockingly, his audience — mostly raging liberals — erupted in applause. Maybe there's still hope for this country after all. 

Social media instantly spread Maher’s comments, prompting other podcasts and talk shows to spotlight the awful mass murders.

Maher later said, “The fact that this issue has not gotten on people’s radar. It’s pretty amazing. If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck. You are in a bubble.” 

He brought up an excellent point. Why isn't the media spending more time covering what's happening to Christians in Nigeria? Are they too scared of offending Muslims, a demographic that Democrats have been on their knees pandering to for years now? Or does the radical left harbor a deep hatred for the followers of Christ and doesn't want to cover any story that could legitimize the religion, knowing full well that the seed of the Church is the blood of the martyrs?

Since 2009, militants have slaughtered over 100,000 Christians for their faith. In just the first seven months of this year, they killed 7,000 Nigerians. Today, they murder about 30 followers of Jesus every single day. Militants have also burned thousands of churches, kidnapped hundreds of pastors, and left millions starving without food or basic necessities.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government pours billions into Gaza, Ukraine, and even Iran — regimes that chant “Death to America!” — while it practically ignores the genocide in Nigeria.

Even worse, the American church stays silent. With all its wealth, influence, and reach, it could shine a spotlight on this travesty and push lawmakers and media outlets to act — yet it chooses to do nothing. This is completely and totally unacceptable. We cannot claim Christ and ignore the suffering of brothers and sisters in the faith.

How is this loving your neighbor? 

It's not. 

It took Bill Maher, an atheist, less than a minute to make a statement that finally drew some attention to the plight of Christians in Nigeria. If he can do it, the church can, and should, do it too.

