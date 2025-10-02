Student-Run Show at Biden's Alma Mater Takes Heat for 'Special Thanks' to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'

The University of Delaware’s student television network is taking heavy flak for thanking “Charlie Kirk’s Killer” in the closing credits of one of its programs.

Given the flood of liberal responses on social media after Kirk’s assassination, a disgusting stunt like this comes as no surprise.

However, it provides further evidence to support the thesis that left-wing individuals and their twisted ideology are both morally bankrupt.

STN-49’s The BiWeekly Show also tossed in “special thanks” shoutouts to “cocaine” and “violence.”

Delaware GOP executive director Nick Miles posted the video on his X account. After the backlash exploded, the network deleted Kirk’s name — too little, too late. The sick mental rot inside the students who run the program now stands fully exposed.

Clearly, the University of Delaware is little more than a liberal indoctrination center helping to create future Tyler Robinsons and other violent revolutionaries.

Miles posted a screenshot showing Kirk’s name in the credits. Once something hits the internet, it never disappears. Hopefully, if justice truly exists, this sick joke will forever haunt the ones who made it.

🚨 University of Delaware TV Network Thanks “Charlie Kirk’s Killer” in Credits — Then Covers It Up@UDelaware’s STN49, advised by the Comms Department, aired “The @BiweeklyShow ” with that credit. After students noticed, it was deleted and reuploaded. I’m told the department… pic.twitter.com/nh1f7XrGaa — Nick Miles (@realNickMiles) October 1, 2025

A faculty adviser and the school’s Department of Communication run the network.

“The University of Delaware unequivocally condemns the deeply offensive and insensitive language that appeared in the rolling credits of the live broadcast of a comedy program that was produced by the student-led television station,” the university told the DCNF. “Following the live-streamed comedy show, a member of the station immediately raised concerns among student peers about offensive language in the credits. Recognizing the negative impact of that language, the group decided within hours of its original broadcast to remove the rolling credits before posting the content to their site.”

“We want to state clearly that UD does not condone the use of any language that diminishes the value of human life,” the university explained in its statement. “Respect and civility are core University values. UD remains committed to fostering opportunities for dialogue about civility and the responsibilities that come with free expression in a diverse and inclusive community.”

“This program operates under faculty oversight, with taxpayer-funded resources, and carries the University’s stamp of approval,” Miles remarked in a press release. “For something like this to make it on air is both disturbing and unacceptable.”

“When I was a student, there was a level of civility and respect that would never have allowed something like this to be broadcast,” Gene Truono, chairman of the Delaware Republican Party, also stated in the press release. “The University owes its students, parents, and alumni real answers. Our state’s flagship university must take immediate action to investigate this incident, identify who allowed it, and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Silence and cover-ups cannot replace accountability.”

Former President Joe Biden graduated from UD with a degree in history and political science. Well, that certainly explains a lot about the man, doesn't it?

With liberal violence on the rise, cracking a twisted joke like this only polarizes America further and deepens the divide between left and right. The message it sends is that the left is not interested in peaceful dialogue but in the obliteration of its political opponents.

