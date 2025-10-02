This Has to Be the Funniest Revelation in Kamala’s Campaign Memoir

Kamala Harris has said plenty of eyebrow-raising things in her newly released memoir, 107 Days. It seems like she threw anyone and everyone in her orbit under the bus, from Joe Biden to her running mate Tim Walz; no one was spared from her petty blame game of why she lost.

But all of that is nothing compared to the latest revelation. According to Kamala, when it came to seeking advice on choosing her running mate, she went straight to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Yes, really.

If you’re laughing already, brace yourselves, I haven’t even gotten to the funny party yet.

The memoir, which hit shelves on September 23, recounts in painstaking detail her abbreviated campaign after Biden abruptly dropped out of the 2024 race. One of her earliest calls? Not trusted Democratic leadership. Not voters. Not Biden. Not even her own campaign brain trust. She called the Clintons.

"Very few people have ever made this decision," Kamala explains, praising them for offering "candid and confidential advice."

"One of your strengths,' they said, ‘is that you bring a joyful energy to the campaign. You have to choose someone who won’t work against that,’" Kamala wrote of their conversation. "They told me to be aware that over the course of the campaign, people will be able to tell if it is a genuinely good relationship or a political marriage of convenience."

The Clintons, the embodiment of political calculation and transactional partnerships, were warning her to avoid a “political marriage of convenience”? That’s like Hunter Biden advising someone on fatherhood.

Now, of course, as funny as that is, the real punchline here is that she sought advice on how to pick a running mate, and she landed on Walz: the one person who did nearly as much damage to her campaign as Kamala herself. A low-energy governor from Minnesota, Walz stumbled from one controversy to another. His "stolen valor" accusations dragged down the ticket, his draconian COVID record was nothing to brag about, and his debate against JD Vance was so bad that pundits called it painful to watch. And then there was the whole tampons in boys’ bathrooms thing.

In a race where Kamala desperately needed to expand her appeal beyond the Democratic base, Walz narrowed it further.

What makes the whole story all the more ridiculous is how Kamala gushes about the Clintons throughout her book. She can’t stop bringing them up: twelve times in total. She even fawns over Hillary’s mentorship, saying, “Hillary Clinton is one of those people that believes in lifting people up and supporting people. And she follows through.” Really?

Ask Bernie Sanders how supported he felt in 2016. But Harris didn’t stop there. On her book tour, she recalled calling the Clintons after Biden dropped out. "It was the cutest thing," Kamala swooned, describing Hillary picking up the phone and then Bill joining in from another room to take her call.

What stands out most is how Kamala aligned herself with the Clintons while distancing herself from Biden. She openly accused Biden of recklessly running again despite his advanced age and called his disastrous debate with Donald Trump the true moment the reelection effort imploded. While Biden loyalists fume over these jabs, Kamala seems to think the Clintons are her political lifeline.

It feels like Kamala is buttering Hillary up so she’ll do a podcast with her. Oy, how unlistenable would that be?

