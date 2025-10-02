Elizabeth Warren Has a Total Meltdown on CBS Over Illegals and Healthcare

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a meltdown Thursday morning when a CBS host challenged the Democratic Party's denials about the Democrats wanting to provide free healthcare to illegal immigrants. During the interview, Tony Dokoupil confronted Warren with claims that Republicans say Democrats are fighting for taxpayer dollars to fund healthcare for illegal aliens.

Dokoupil stated, "I know that's not strictly true, but there is a provision—"

Warren nearly blew a gasket and interrupted, practically shouting, "Not... Oh, excuse me. Not strictly true."

When Dokoupil attempted to continue, she cut in again more forcefully, insisting, “It is a flat-out lie. It is a flat-out lie."

In an attempt to be diplomatic, Dokoupil reworded his point again, saying, "The way that they frame it—" but Warren was adamant in her denial, asserting, "There is nothing in Medicaid, there is nothing in Medicare that permits one undocumented immigrant to get $1 of assistance." When Dokoupil urged, "Senator, if you'd let me finish the question," Warren retorted with emphasis, "None. Zero. Of course, I'm sorry."

 Fox News Just Humiliated a Senate Democrat Who Claimed Her Party Opposes Health Care for Illegals

What she won’t tell you is that it was a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill that closed the loophole to block federal dollars from being used to pay for the healthcare of illegal immigrants, and Democrats want to reopen the loophole.

Dokoupil appeared to know this and explained the Democratic counterproposal, saying, "Senator, sorry, in-in-in the Democratic, uh, counteroffer, the proposal for funding, there is a restoration of Medicaid benefits for certain noncitizens that it had been taken away in the big beautiful bill, as Republicans put it."

He highlighted that Republicans oppose this restoration, saying, "Republicans don't think those people should be getting healthcare on the taxpayer dime." He then pressed the political implications: "I'm not asking on the merits. Politically, putting it, that in there exposes you to this talking point, this lie, as you put it. Why put it in there? Why is it worth it?"

Recommended: Bernie Sanders Accidentally Admits That Obamacare Is a Massive Failure

Warren tried to spin the issue as one of hospital funding rather than benefits for illegal immigrants. She argued that both parties’ plans keep the same rules for illegal alien patients — emergency rooms must treat them under a Reagan-era law — but Democrats want higher reimbursement rates to prevent hospitals, especially rural ones, from going bankrupt. She insisted repeatedly that there is “no change” in the number of illegal immigrants receiving care under the Democrats’ proposal.

The exchange put Warren’s anger and defensiveness on full display as she was pressed about Democratic healthcare policies. Her repeated denials that illegal immigrants receive any direct assistance clashed with the policy details and political realities that Dokoupil highlighted. The tense back-and-forth ultimately exposed a senator visibly rattled, forced to defend an unpopular narrative about taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants.

Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats chose healthcare for illegals over the American people—and now Washington is closed for business. They own this mess.

