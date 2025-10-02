Fox News Just Humiliated a Senate Democrat Who Claimed Her Party Opposes Health Care for Illegals

As the Schumer Shutdown continues, so do the Democrats’ lies about their desire to have taxpayers foot the bill for illegal immigrants’ health care. In fact, on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) made an astonishing claim.

“I haven’t heard anybody in my party saying that illegal immigrants should get access to the health insurance marketplace,” she said.

Really?

Host Lawrence Jones III immediately challenged her statement, saying, “I’m so glad you said that. Actually, I have some tape of, of your, uh, Democratic Party members saying this on the debate stage, so they’ve all said it. Let’s play the clip.”

The station then played footage from the Democratic presidential debate in June 2019, in which moderator Savannah Guthrie asked all of the candidates about their health care plans. “This is a show-of-hands question, and, and hold them up for a moment so people can see," Guthrie said. "Raise your hand … if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.”

Every candidate raised their hand.

Every. Single. One.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen: I haven't heard anybody in my party saying illegals should get taxpayer-funded health care!



pic.twitter.com/ChHgzGQyQG — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) October 2, 2025

The Democrats in the clip were Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang, Kirsten Gillibrand, Marianne Williamson, John Hickenlooper, and Michael Bennet.

After the clip, Jones pressed the point, telling Shaheen, “Senator, that, that’s, that’s literally every member of your party, from moderate, uh, to more, uh, progressive, that have said that in the past.”

Now, I can’t find Shaheen’s response to that — I wish I could, I'm sure it was hilarious — but I can tell you from the transcript of the debate footage that there’s no ambiguity about what they were raising their hand for.

When Pete Buttigieg — who is frequently mentioned as a contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, by the way — explained his position, he said, “Because our country is healthier when everybody is healthier. And, remember, we are talking about something people are given a chance to buy into… This is not about a handout. This is an insurance program. And we do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.”

When asked about his plan, Joe Biden confirmed that he would cover illegal immigrants, noting the change from his previous position. “You cannot let, as the mayor said, you cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered. You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taken care of, period. You have to. It’s the humane thing to do,” he said.

Shaheen tried to deny her party’s support for taxpayer-funded illegal immigrant healthcare, but Jones came armed with the evidence, showing that the Democrats’ consensus on the issue is undeniable — proof that, despite their recent attempts to distance themselves from their desire to have taxpayers pay for illegal immigrants’ health care, party leaders have repeatedly endorsed it.

The Schumer Shutdown didn't happen by accident: It's the direct result of Democrats choosing illegals over citizens. Chuck Schumer made his priorities clear, and now the American people are paying the price. They own this.