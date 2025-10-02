Antifa Defence Fund Shuts Down After Trump’s Terrorist Designation

Democrats love to scream that Antifa cannot be designated a terrorist organization because it is a noble idea rather than an organized movement. That is bosh, and a fund that raises money for Antifa just tacitly admitted as much.

Advertisement

The International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund has suddenly suspended its operations and indicated that, while it presently operates within the United States, it is going to move operations overseas, asserting the president and his administration are “fascists.” But the great point that ought to be hammered home is that Antifa must be a specific, organized movement with a detailed funding structure, or the fund would not suddenly be in panic over the president’s designation of the group as a terrorist entity.

Below is the current message on the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund’s website under the “Donate & Support” tab:

In September 2025, United States president Donald Trump issued an edict declaring “antifa” a domestic terrorist organization. As a precaution, we have shut down the donation infrastructure for The International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund to protect our donors and recipients. We are presently exploring our options for re-establishing the Defence Fund’s infrastructure in a country not currently governed by fascists and we hope to have good news about that shortly. Please stay tuned.

So who funds the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund? It is an interesting question, and one worthy of further investigation. Donald Trump promised that his administration would be investigating the funding sources for Antifa and other leftist radical organizations. The FBI and Treasury Department are in fact already investigating, and it would certainly be worthwhile to dig deeper into this fund.

Advertisement

Related: Soros Poured $80M Into Pro-Terror Groups, Says Non-Profit Watchdog

Significantly, Marxist, leftist billionaire George Soros has donated at least $80 million to pro-terror groups since 2016. It would hardly be surprising if he and his Democrat-loving son Alex had given money to Antifa.

Speaking of which, what is the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund? Below is the jargon-laced description from the fund’s website:

We saw a need for a standing fund that could be used to provide immediate support to anti-fascists and anti-racists anywhere in the world, whenever they found themselves in a difficult situation as a result of their stand against hate. Modelled on the defence fund run by the Anti-Racist Action Network in the late 1990s/early 2000s, The International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund accepts proposals for support from anyone (by contacting Antifa International).

The page vaguely mentioned a “crew of individuals and groups” who have donated above $20 or €20 or £15, who make decisions about where the money goes.

The fund’s homepage currently promotes an individual identified as Big Tex who has been charged in Texas with multiple crimes, including resisting arrest. The fund claims he was targetted because he protected attendees at a drag event from “transphobes.” The homepage also refers to ICE officers as “Gestapo agents” and describes the July 4 ambush on an officer at the Alvarado ICE facility, for which nearly a dozen individuals were charged with attempted murder, as a “poignant” “protest” against a “violent, colonialist tradition.” The organization openly admitted to contributing to the attempted murderers’ defense fund.

Advertisement

All the fund is proving is that Trump was 100% right to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Help us continue to report the truth about Democrat domestic terrorism and the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.