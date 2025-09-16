FBI, Treasury Digging Into Funding of Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination

FBI Director Kash Patel has revealed that the bureau is currently joining forces with the Treasury Department to trace the funding of political violence erupting across the United States, pointing out that some of the money might be coming from locations overseas.

Advertisement

“In terms of how we crack down on the root cause of this violence, for now, putting aside the ideological motivations and how they got there, the monetary issue is a real issue,” Patel said.

“And as I've said before, we follow the money," Patel continued. "So we work with our partners at the Treasury Department to trace where the money came from, how these individuals paid for the training they received, or the platforms they were using, and also how these individuals collectively got together in whatever groups they were on, on whatever social media sites they were on, to utilize clickbait to make money for their ideology.”

“And so to trace all of those we are using, not just in Charlie's investigation, but others, lawful process... on any entity that is related in any way, financially, to any of these criminal acts of violence, and we are going to hold them accountable with our partners at the Department of Justice,” the FBI director said.

Patel was asked by Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) if he thinks "some of this may be coming from overseas." He replied, "Yes."

“Okay, let's get to the bottom of it and let's make it stop,” Britt said, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) encouraged Patel in the quest to trace the funding for these egregious acts of politically motivated violence, while also calling for radical left-wing group Antifa to be labeled a terrorist organization, something that, quite honestly, is long overdue.

“I want to encourage you, in the course of this investigation, absolutely go after anyone who aided and abetted,"Cruz said to Patel during the hearing. "But I want to more broadly encourage you, follow the money. The violence we are seeing is not purely organic. There is, I believe, significant money that is spreading, dissension, that is spreading violence.”

Cruz asked the director, "Antifa. Do you believe Antifa is a terrorist organization?"

“I believe Antifa is associated with a lot of violence in this country. As to its designation, I'll leave that to the appropriate authorities,” Patel replied.

“So I would encourage the administration to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, to go systematically after Antifa,” Cruz continued. “They've committed acts of violence all over the country, and the shell casings [from Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson] have multiple references to slogans that Antifa has popularized. I believe there is considerable money funding it.”

Advertisement

Antifa has been involved in a large number of violent acts in recent years. At one time, protesters belonging to the group chucked "concrete milkshakes" at conservatives who also were practicing their right to air their grievances. Such actions are carried out to force political change and to intimidate those who hold opposing viewpoints.

Related: President Trump Says He'll Consider Designating Antifa a Terrorist Organization. What Took Him So Long?

It certainly sounds justified to label the group terrorists when all of this is taken into consideration.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the efforts of left-wing radicals to try to silence and intimidate the American people. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.