The Morning Briefing: I'm Excited to See Who Trump Makes Blink Next

In the latest all-access episode of "Unwoke," Kevin and I took some time to revel in just how well things are going here in the first several months of the Trump 47 era. Yeah, we're biased, but after the 1407 years of the Biden administration it's nice to be able to read news that we like every day. It tends to balance out all of the yuck that the Democrats are spreading about the place.

The Democrats are distraught because President Trump has been very focused and effective when it comes to his agenda. He is having great success despite the efforts of seemingly every Obama and Biden appointee in the judiciary. They're a tedious lot. They know that they can only slow him down, but the tantrum must go on.

These judicial overreach tussles tend to end up with the president winning. He's had some personal legal victories as well, most notably over CBS News and ABC News. Privately and politically, Trump is swinging big and connecting.

Columbia University officials are the latest people to be introduced to consequences by President Trump, which Rick wrote about yesterday:

In an unprecedented deal, Columbia University agreed to pay the Trump administration $221 million to restore research funds the administration dropped due to the school's failure to protect Jewish students and faculty during the pro-Hamas protests that rocked the campus in 2023-24. The Trump administration also uncovered some egregious violations of civil rights laws in its admissions and hiring practices. The settlement — the first in what promises to be many such payouts by schools under investigation by the Education Department — could serve as a template for settling other federal enforcement actions being taken against several elite institutions.

Advertisement

Columbia and Harvard have been primary hotbeds of antisemitic Brownshirt rage since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. Both also became places where Jewish students were not safe at all. The Biden administration did nothing to stop any of it. It was a disgusting spectacle and perfect snapshot of just how awful things were in the United States under the senile puppet president.

This is from my friend and colleague Ed Morrissey over at HotAir:

The problem was not just that Columbia students and agitators protested on behalf of Palestinians, however. They created a violent intimidation campaign at Columbia that occasionally spilled out off-campus in New York City as well. The agitators seized turf and buildings, refused to disperse, and created a hostile and unsafe environment for Jewish students and faculty, and the school went months without lifting a finger to put an end to it.

Because nothing makes sense in the world of leftists, Trump was the bad guy for wanting this to stop. He also wanted the insane discrimination that goes along with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies to come to an end. The lefties in Academia are, of course, predisposed to #resist that kind of thing. Well, the resistance is over at Columbia. The school is even getting, as Ed put it, a "babysitter" to make sure that it complies with the settlement.

The template that Rick mentioned could apply to Harvard, which is currently fighting Trump in court.

Advertisement

Trump's use of federal funds as leverage is one of my favorite things about this go-round of his in the Oval Office. Money — more specifically the lack of it — is a powerful motivator. President Trump has no qualms about threatening to tighten the federal purse strings to make a point to those who would reflexively fight him.

It's great to see the president racking up the wins, but it would be even better if he didn't have to rack them up. As we've discussed often, the list of messes from the Biden years that he has to clean up is a lengthy one, but the process is being stalled ball of the aforementioned resist foot-stomping. Perhaps if he stays on a roll, some of the lefties will lose their adversarial bent. I know, I sound as crazy as they do now.

Whatever happens, my money is staying on President Trump. The grown-up brats can keep pitching fits all they want, Trump and his team are proceeding in a calm, level-headed fashion that has decided advantages over the diaper-wetting resist approach. I would say that they'll eventually learn but, I've met them.

