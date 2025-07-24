HHS Takes Aim at Ultra-Processed Foods in New Plan

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is developing a new plan to address the health effects of ultra-processed food.

The HHS post declared, “Dozens of scientific studies have found links between the consumption of foods often considered ultra-processed with numerous adverse health outcomes.” One of Kennedy’s stated goals upon entering the office of HHS Secretary was to address the presence of risky chemicals and preservatives in America’s food. Now, he is taking another step toward understanding and addressing just how deleterious to our health the substances are.

There are many marvels of modern science, but some of them are actually more harmful than helpful. These include some of the substances that America still uses in our foods, long after they were identified as potentially toxic. Obviously, we cannot change that reality overnight, especially since many Americans can only afford the cheap processed food, but Kennedy is launching the process toward a healthier future.

The X post cited above stated that HHS and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “are working with @USDA to establish a federally recognized uniform definition for ultra-processed foods—a critical step in providing increased transparency to consumers about the foods they eat. Helping to address overconsumption of ultra-processed foods is a key element to Make America Healthy Again.”

In a Wednesday press release, HHS explained that it, the FDA, and the Agriculture Department filed a Joint Request for Information to obtain the federal definition for what constitutes ultra-processed foods.

Currently, there is no single authoritative definition for ultra-processed foods for the U.S. food supply. Creating a uniform federal definition will serve as a key deliverable on the heels of the recently published Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment, which recognizes that the overconsumption of ultra-processed foods is one of the driving factors of the childhood chronic disease crisis.

“Ultra-processed foods are driving our chronic disease epidemic,” said Kennedy. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply. Defining ultra-processed foods with a clear, uniform standard will empower us even more to Make America Healthy Again.”

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said, “President Trump has made it a priority to improve health outcomes for American families and communities. And this Request for Information is yet another step in seeking commonsense ways to foster improved and more informed consumer choice.”

She added, “A unified, widely understood definition for ultra processed foods is long overdue and I look forward to continued partnership with Secretary Kennedy to Make America Healthy Again. As this process unfolds, I will make certain the great men and women of the agriculture value chain are part of the conversation.”

This was a key component of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again vision and his promise of what he hoped to accomplish.

