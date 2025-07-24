Kamala's Former Flame Willie Brown Burns Her Political Comeback Dreams

Kamala Harris is still stumbling through the political wilderness after her billion-dollar presidential flameout. With her 2028 White House ambitions rapidly evaporating, the focus is shifting to whether she'll attempt a run for governor of California. But one man who knows her better than most is already throwing cold water on that idea.

Willie Brown, her former mentor, lover, and a fixture in California Democratic politics for decades, has publicly cast doubt on his former side piece's ability to win even in deep-blue California. That kind of warning from a party kingmaker isn't just personal; it's a red flag for the entire Democratic establishment. If Brown doesn't think she can pull it off, Harris might want to rethink her next move.

The New York Post has more:

Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco and longtime speaker of the California state Assembly, argued that Harris’s talents don’t seem to align with being an executive and that she is more suited for a top legal job, such as being an attorney general or Supreme Court justice. “She may not want to run for governor of the state of California,” the 91-year-old Democrat continued. “That may not be where she should be going. I think it’s going to be difficult for her to win that job.” Brown touted the “quality” of several Golden State officials considering a 2026 run at the governorship. “There’s just so many really talented people thinking about that job,” Brown said, singling out former Los Angeles mayoral candidate and businessman Rick Caruso as someone with “great executive potential.” Harris, 60, was romantically involved with Brown in the mid-1990s when she was a young prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and he was a married man and speaker of the California state Assembly. Their relationship reportedly began in 1994 and ended sometime in 1995, the year Brown was elected mayor of San Francisco.

Kamala should announce her decision by the end of the summer, when all the circles of the Venn diagram align.

The irony here is almost too perfect. Harris, who reached the vice presidency with all the platitudes and political capital of a "first," is now finding that identity politics and insider alliances have a shelf life, especially after you spend a billion dollars to lose every single swing state. I guess even California Democrats realize that once you take away her diversity check boxes, she's just an empty suit.

And let's not forget that in Democratic machine politics, nothing stings like the truth from one of your own. For Brown to call out Kamala so publicly is not just a personal rebuke; it is a weather vane for where the wind is truly blowing in California. If Democrats in their bluest of blue states are questioning whether Kamala Harris has what it takes to lead, it's not hard to imagine how voters fed up with dysfunction might respond.

This is the consequence of political hubris wrapped in empty slogans. Kamala can't run from her record, and with trusted Democratic stalwarts like Willie Brown waving her off, the fairytale is over. The question for Kamala now isn't whether she can win California. It's whether she can win anything at all.

If even deep-blue California is giving Kamala the cold shoulder, maybe it's time she starts practicing, "Would you like fries with that?"