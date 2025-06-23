Does Kamala Really Think This Will Revive Her Political Career?

After her billion-dollar humiliation in November, many are wondering what Kamala Harris’s next move is going to be. Will she go for a third failed presidential bid? Will she run for governor of California? Maybe just start an unlistenable podcast? According to past reports, she would be making a decision about her political future before the end of the summer. But reportedly, she’s leaning toward running for governor.

Sources close to Harris say she’s seriously mulling a bid for governor, with one insider claiming the prospect has put “a glimmer in her eyes.” Of course, there are plenty of voices in her ear telling her this is her best shot — maybe her only shot — at remaining relevant. I’m sure some of those voices are from actual people, too.

However, even among her own circle, there’s pushback. Not everyone is convinced Harris can — or should — wade into an already crowded Democratic field, which includes the likes of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, both of whom have deeper roots and broader appeal in California and don’t specialize in word salads.

But that’s why a trial balloon has been leaked to the media, and we’re not going to know for sure until the end of the summer. According to a report from The Hill, Kamala is “planning to take some time off in July, when sources say she hopes to further reflect on the next step in her political career.”

Taking time off? Is she working the drive-thru at McDonald’s or something? What is she taking time off from? Reportedly, Harris has been making the rounds in recent weeks, engaging in a series of closed-door chats about California’s political landscape. Sources say she’s been zeroing in on issues like artificial intelligence.

(pause for laughter)

Yes, while the state grapples with rising crime, out-of-control homelessness, and a mass exodus of residents and businesses, Kamala has apparently carved out plenty of time for “lengthy discussions” on the future of AI. We’re all breathing huge sighs of relief.

Harris has kept a relatively low profile in recent months after a devastating loss in the 2024 presidential election — a race she thought she could win. While California has been in the headlines for a rash of news events, including the protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles earlier this month and the wildfires that ravaged major swaths of the state in January, the extent of Harris’s public involvement has been posts on social platform X. “Los Angeles is my home,” Harris wrote in a statement earlier this month on the protests. “And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos.” “In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division,” she added.

The reality is that Kamala’s political capital is running on empty, if she ever had any at all. She’s unpopular in her own state, with polls consistently showing her trailing behind other Democrats. The fatigue is palpable; Californians are tired of politicians who parachute in only when it serves their ambitions.

The Democratic field for California governor is already crowded and competitive, featuring candidates with actual track records of engagement on state issues. Kamala, by contrast, is an empty pantsuit. The notion that she could parachute back into California and be greeted as a savior is laughable.

In the end, Harris’s flirtation with the governor’s race is less about public service and more about her quest for political relevance. It’s the latest chapter in a career defined by ambition over accomplishment, calculation over conviction. If Kamala does jump into the race, she’ll find that the voters she’s neglected for years aren’t so eager to welcome her back.

