Democrats Got Caught in a Huge Lie About Trump’s Iran Strike

The Democrat-media complex got caught red-handed peddling yet another false narrative, only to have it blow up in its face when the facts came crashing down.

The latest chapter in the Democrats’ never-ending war against the Trump administration centers on the successful strike against Iran’s nuclear sites. As you’ve likely seen, Democrats and their media allies wasted no time launching a coordinated campaign of phony outrage.

Their claim? The White House recklessly bypassed congressional leadership — specifically Democrats — before the operation, supposedly violating the Constitution. It’s a laughable accusation, especially considering that they had no such concerns when Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, or Joe Biden launched military strikes without congressional approval or proper notification.

CNN tried to stir controversy by reporting that while House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune were briefed ahead of time, Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries were only informed shortly before the public announcement, after the operation had already taken place. But as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained on Fox News, this was nothing more than a misleading narrative designed to distract from a major American victory. Leavitt didn’t just push back; she dismantled the lie piece by piece.

"We did make bipartisan calls," Leavitt stated, setting the record straight from the outset. "Thomas Massie and the Democrats — he should be a Democrat 'cause he's more aligned with them than with the Republican Party — were given notice. The White House made calls to congressional leadership. They were bipartisan calls."

The White House, contrary to the manufactured narrative, conducted its due diligence and reached out to leaders on both sides of the aisle. The administration’s outreach efforts were comprehensive, but in a detail that speaks volumes, the top Democrat in the House was apparently unavailable to take a call of such national security importance.

Leavitt revealed the specifics of the outreach, exposing the disingenuous nature of the complaints.

"In fact, Hakeem Jeffries couldn't be reached," she explained. "We tried him before the strike and he didn't pick up the phone, but he was briefed after, as well as Chuck Schumer was briefed prior to the strike."

So not only was the Senate Minority Leader informed beforehand, but the administration also followed up with the House Minority Leader after their initial attempt to reach him was unsuccessful.

Predictably, CNN led the charge in broadcasting the false claim, running with a story that the White House had snubbed Democrats. It was the exact kind of anti-administration narrative the network eagerly promotes, facts be damned. But this time, the White House had the receipts.

The lie was so egregious and so easily disproven that even CNN and Sen. Schumer's office, once confronted with incontrovertible evidence, had to beat a hasty retreat. "So this notion that CNN ran with, that the White House did not give a heads-up to Democrats is just completely false," Leavitt declared. "In fact, both Sen. Schumer's office and CNN had to retract that story last night because it was a blatant lie, and we showed them the timestamps from those phone calls."

Beyond just debunking the central lie, Leavitt exposed the fundamental flaw in the Democrats' entire grievance campaign. The notifications, she argued, were not a legal requirement but a professional courtesy — a courtesy that Democrats repaid with dishonest attacks.

The president has every right to act decisively without consulting Congress yet chose to extend a respectful heads-up anyway.

"The White House was not obligated to call anyone because the President was acting within his legal authority under Article II of the Constitution as Commander in Chief of the President of the United States," Leavitt said. "We gave these calls as a courtesy."

This brings us to the pathetic heart of the matter. Why would Democrats and their media allies fabricate such a story? Why throw a tantrum over the process of a successful military operation that made America safer? Leavitt provided the obvious and damning answer: because they simply cannot stomach a victory under this president. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome makes it impossible for them to acknowledge a win for the country if it’s also a win for this administration.

They would rather invent a procedural controversy than confront the reality of a foreign policy success that eluded past presidents from both parties.

“The Democrats are lying about this," Leavitt explained, "because they can't talk about the truth of the success of that operation and the success of our United States military and the success of this president and this administration in doing something that past administrations, Democrats too, have only dreamed about."

KAROLINE LEAVITT: We tried calling Hakeem Jeffries before striking Iran.



He didn’t pick up the phone. pic.twitter.com/MjZjWXipTP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

