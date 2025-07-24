ActBlue, the Democratic Party's giant fundraising arm, has been hit with three subpoenas by House Committees investigating a myriad of charges against the organization, ranging from lax procedures protecting donor information to outright fraud in accepting illegal donations from overseas.

Until recently, ActBlue was cooperating with congressional committees. However, after Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring the Department of Justice to investigate the group, ActBlue has refused to speak with committee Republicans, alleging that the committees are in cahoots with the Department of Justice and its ongoing investigations.

The three subpoenas are by Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

In a letter to ActBlue, the committees wrote that "ActBlue did not provide a legitimate legal basis for refusing future cooperation with the Committees, and instead made baseless and untrue allegations about the Committees’ motives."

"To further our oversight and legislative reform efforts, on April 2, 2025, the Committees requested documents and communications related to internal misconduct and whistleblower retaliation at ActBlue," the lawmakers wrote. "Although ActBlue initially provided documents voluntarily, it has since suspended its cooperation with the Committees. Therefore, the Committee on House Administration must resort to compulsory process to obtain the requested materials."

Some of the allegations against ActBlue include donations allegedly made without explicit consent from the donors. James O'Keefe has been investigating.

They raised $800M in 2025, but how much of it was real?



Our 2024 investigation uncovered evidence that donor identities were used to funnel hundreds of thousands without consent.



We knocked on doors. Seniors told us they never made the donations FEC records attributed to them.… https://t.co/WIGLJ4uaOl pic.twitter.com/XCZcQB6y6x — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 23, 2025

Fox News reports that ActBlue is also accused of "failing to properly account for private citizens' security by not requiring a CVV number for credit card donations."

iGlobenews:

The House Oversight Committee has also flagged suspicious transaction patterns. In numerous cases, small, repetitive donations were reported in the names of individuals who later claimed they had never contributed. These patterns could suggest either automated fraud or more sophisticated tactics to mask the true origin of funds, a practice known as “credit card laundering.” If substantiated, such activity could undermine the credibility of digital donation platforms and call into question the integrity of campaign finance data.

These are professional scammers engaged in a staggering amount of fraud. They've been able to hide their tracks from the Federal Election Commission. But the FEC can't take a close look at ActBlue's books or internal memos and other documents that could unravel the fraud. Hence, the subpoenas.

In a related investigation, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has made a criminal referral to the Justice Department after a year-long inquiry into the group's fundraising activities. Paxton also sent a letter to the FEC requesting that the commission enact new regulations to prevent the kind of illegal donations his office uncovered.

"Our investigation into ActBlue has uncovered facts indicating that bad actors can illegally interfere in American elections by disguising political donations,” Paxton said. “It is imperative that the FEC close off the avenues we have identified by which foreign contributions or contributions in excess of legal limits could be unlawfully funneled to political campaigns, bypassing campaign finance regulations and compromising our electoral system."

The committees have also requested documents relating to the major personnel shakeup in recent months.

Adding to the turbulence, a series of high-level resignations has shaken ActBlue’s leadership in recent months. The departures of CEO Regina Wallace-Jones and CFO Melinda Sparks, among others, were officially attributed to a leadership restructuring, but insiders have painted a more troubling picture. According to an exposé by the Times of India, internal whistleblowers claim that senior staff were aware of potential compliance issues but ignored warnings. One compliance officer reportedly described ActBlue’s financial monitoring system as “ripe for exploitation,” and said efforts to implement stricter controls were blocked by leadership more concerned with donation volume than oversight.

AcBlue has already raised $400 million this year, setting fundraising records as it goes. Future efforts will depend on whether their partisan donors believe the group's contention that the whole investigation is a Republican attack on the Democratic donor base.

