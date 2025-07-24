'Unwoke' Free-for-All #90: It's a Great Time to Be Alive in Trump's America

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Kevin, Brokeback, and I are all in a very good mood right now. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is going after His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama and we're not going to stop smiling for a long while. It's not a dream, real stuff is happening.

This is a magnificent time to be a flag-waving patriot here in the good ol' U-S-of-A.

One of life's essential truths is that we appreciate things a lot more if we've never had them before or haven't had them in a long time. The Democrats have been getting away with Obama's fundamental transformation crap for a lot of years, and it got really bad while Joe Biden's drooling, desiccated husk was occupying the Oval Office. Put mildly, things were rather bleak for four years. Almost five, actually, when the 2020 COVID slog is factored in.

The sun does seem to be shining a little more these days though, doesn't it? When it comes to the Obama thing, what's important is that we have a president and an administration that are locked in for the tough tasks. Most importantly, none of them care if the hostile idiots in the mainstream media like them.

It is almost certain that the Republican Party will never find itself in a position to right some wrongs like this again. A lot of that has to do with the fact that there are so many wrongs to take care of after the Biden nightmare. Also, political power opportunities can be fleeting. This moment has to be seized (we get into that in the episode too).

This isn't all just us grinning like goofballs and saying, "Isn't this cool?" over and over, we hit a few topics in this one.

It's a shame that we don't kick off every episode with an adult beverage like we used to (that's on me), because we should have been toasting all of this good fortune. We'll make sure we get to that over the weekend. That's a firm "Unwoke" promise to all of you.

Enjoy!

