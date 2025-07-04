The Morning Briefing: A Truly Happy Independence Day to All!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Independence Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends! The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day mocking commies via something called "interpretive grilling."

This is going to be a very quick one this morning. I'm not going to be the guy who gets between patriots and Independence Day hot dogs.

The only news thing I'll hit here is the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Chris wrote about here. I won't get into the particulars of the bill — it's a big one, as we all know. It is an important win for President Trump, obviously. He got the Republicans to play nice with each other, if only for a little while. That is no small feat.

We have all been exhausted by the tug-of-war between the president's executive orders and activist progressive judges; it is important that the Republicans get as much done as they can legislatively while they've got both the House and the Senate. We've had enough of the Legislative Branch punting responsibilities to the Executive for too many years. It reflects extremely well on Trump that he was able make Congress do its job.

He's worked hard, he deserves the prime optics of signing the bill into law on Independence Day.

Any day that America's Dumbest Bartender is sad is a good day for America.

I haven't been off on the 4th of July since 2020, and that wasn't exactly a summer known for its fun and frivolity. I may already be several beers in by the time you read this. My good friend Kira Davis joined me on the latest episode of "The Kruiser Kabana" to talk about how refreshing it is to be able to celebrate Independence Day with a real president in office. A president who loves America, no less.

Yeah, I'm going to enjoy this. I hope all of you do as well.

Have great one, and God Bless America!

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

"Happy Armadillo Playing in a Sprinkler" is the title of Post Malone's next country album.

Happy armadillo playing in a sprinkler pic.twitter.com/clkLCEmoWo — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 3, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I'm immediately distrustful of anyone who can't quote at least three lines from "Fletch."

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025

EDT

12:50 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

EDT

7:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: McClatchy

Radio: iHeartMedia

Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government

New Media: The Spectator

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters

Print: Washington Examiner

Additional Print: AFP, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, AP

5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY participate in the Military Family Picnic

South Lawn

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials here. Sign up link closes Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM EDT.

9:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY attend the Fourth of July Celebration

South Lawn

White House Press Pool

9:45 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY depart the White House en route Bedminster, New Jersey

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY arrive Bedminster, New Jersey

Bedminster, New Jersey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

