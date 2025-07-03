Democrats Are Freaking Out About 'Alligator Alcatraz'

House Democrats are in full meltdown mode over the Trump administration’s latest move to get serious about border enforcement. The new detention facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” has opened its doors deep in the Florida Everglades, and now the same party that didn’t want Trump deporting criminal illegal aliens has declared that they don’t want him detaining them either.

Twenty-four House Democrats, led by Reps. Janelle Bynum and Maxwell Frost, fired off a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Director Todd Lyons, demanding that they shut down the facility immediately. Their outrage is as predictable as it is stupid.

The Democrats’ letter is a laundry list of melodrama, painting the Everglades as a death trap: “This remote swamp is notorious for oppressive heat, relentless humidity, severe storms, and perilous terrain infested with venomous snakes, disease-carrying insects, and large predatory wildlife, including alligators and crocodiles.”

Yeah, that’s the point.

According to them, the location is so remote that it’s “nearly impossible for separated family members and children to visit their detained loved ones, legal counsel to meet with their clients, and elected officials to provide oversight.”

Would they prefer El Salvador then?

They call the facility an “inhumane stunt” and accuse the Trump administration of “deliberate placement of vulnerable immigrants into such a hostile and lethal environment,” which they claim “is morally reprehensible, inherently cruel, and starkly violates basic humanitarian standards.”

They claim the “vast majority of individuals navigating our broken immigration system have not committed any crimes,” conveniently forgetting that illegal entry into the United States is, in fact, a crime. This is the kind of willful ignorance that has defined the left’s approach to border security for years.

Of course, the Democrats’ demands don’t stop at just shutting down the facility. They want a full accounting of federal funds used for the project, a public disavowal of using “hostile environments” as a deterrent, and a laundry list of assurances about air conditioning, potable water, and flushing toilets. They want “regular, unannounced inspections” and access for every oversight entity under the sun. In other words, they want to tie the hands of ICE and DHS with red tape and bureaucracy, all while ignoring the real issue: the crisis at the southern border and the need for meaningful deterrence.

The Trump administration is finally taking steps to address the border crisis with policies that send a clear message: if you cross illegally, there will be consequences. And that’s really what the Democrats can’t handle. They were counting on the massive influx of illegal immigrants to get amnesty and become reliable Democrat voters. They don’t want them deported. They don’t want them detained. They want them here, voting Democrat.

That’s why every effort to secure the border is met with outrage from the left. It threatens their long-term political strategy. Trump’s crackdown exposes their agenda for what it is — a cynical power grab disguised as compassion, and they’re terrified that the American people are finally waking up to it.

