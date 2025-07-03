Hakeem Jeffries Is a Better Salesman for the One Big, Beautiful Bill Than Republicans

Matt Margolis | 12:32 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Hakeem Jeffries has always been a master of melodrama, but the Dollar Store Obama has outdone himself.

As Republicans in Congress work to pass President Donald Trump’s signature legislative package — the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s supposed to deliver on the promises that got him re-elected — Jeffries is out there doing what he does best: spinning apocalyptic tales and selling fear by the truckload. And you have to hand it to him: He’s better at selling Trump’s bill than most Republicans are.

While the GOP tries to cobble together a unified message on the President’s agenda, Democrats have been in front of every camera they can find, warning that the sky is falling. 

With the bill awaiting final passage in the House, Jeffries is conducting a fake filibuster of the bill, spinning the usual Democrat yarns in the hope of creating a viral moment for the Democrats to fundraise off of.

If you listened to him, you’d think the bill was a ticking time bomb set to blow up American democracy. “Extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to jam their right-wing agenda down the throats of the American people,” he bellows, as if the mere act of passing legislation is a threat to the republic itself. The man’s rhetoric is so over-the-top that you half expect him to start passing out survival kits and telling people to head for the hills.

For our VIPs: Trump's Jobs Boom Delivers What Biden Couldn’t

Let’s not pretend that Jeffries is offering anything new. His idea of “leadership” is to slap a fresh coat of panic on the same old Democratic talking points: more government, more spending, more control. He dresses it up as “protecting democracy” and “standing up for working families,” but it’s the same tired playbook. The only thing really “beautiful” about his pitch is how effortlessly he turns every Republican move into a manufactured crisis.

It’s almost impressive how Jeffries manages to turn every Republican effort into a five-alarm crisis. He talks about President Trump’s agenda as if it’s some kind of existential threat, a doomsday scenario with no survivors. How many times can we hear this rhetoric over and over and over again, and Democrats still think the public will take them seriously?

Seriously, every time Jeffries opens his mouth, you’d think he’s trying to get Republicans to back the bill. For example, here he is warning that if the OBBB passes, the "deportation machine will be unleashed on steroids."

And here is talking about denying federal funding to Planned Parenthood:

Yeah, that’s exactly what we voted for.

Listening to Democrats like Jeffries describe the One Big, Beautiful Bill as too conservative/right-wing/MAGA sells me on the legislation better than any Republican has managed to so far.

Apparently, I’m not alone.

Keep talking, Jeffries; you’re just building support for the legislation!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

