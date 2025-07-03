Hakeem Jeffries Is a Better Salesman for the One Big, Beautiful Bill Than Republicans

Hakeem Jeffries has always been a master of melodrama, but the Dollar Store Obama has outdone himself.

As Republicans in Congress work to pass President Donald Trump’s signature legislative package — the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s supposed to deliver on the promises that got him re-elected — Jeffries is out there doing what he does best: spinning apocalyptic tales and selling fear by the truckload. And you have to hand it to him: He’s better at selling Trump’s bill than most Republicans are.

Advertisement

While the GOP tries to cobble together a unified message on the President’s agenda, Democrats have been in front of every camera they can find, warning that the sky is falling.

With the bill awaiting final passage in the House, Jeffries is conducting a fake filibuster of the bill, spinning the usual Democrat yarns in the hope of creating a viral moment for the Democrats to fundraise off of.

If you listened to him, you’d think the bill was a ticking time bomb set to blow up American democracy. “Extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to jam their right-wing agenda down the throats of the American people,” he bellows, as if the mere act of passing legislation is a threat to the republic itself. The man’s rhetoric is so over-the-top that you half expect him to start passing out survival kits and telling people to head for the hills.

For our VIPs: Trump's Jobs Boom Delivers What Biden Couldn’t

Let’s not pretend that Jeffries is offering anything new. His idea of “leadership” is to slap a fresh coat of panic on the same old Democratic talking points: more government, more spending, more control. He dresses it up as “protecting democracy” and “standing up for working families,” but it’s the same tired playbook. The only thing really “beautiful” about his pitch is how effortlessly he turns every Republican move into a manufactured crisis.

Advertisement

It’s almost impressive how Jeffries manages to turn every Republican effort into a five-alarm crisis. He talks about President Trump’s agenda as if it’s some kind of existential threat, a doomsday scenario with no survivors. How many times can we hear this rhetoric over and over and over again, and Democrats still think the public will take them seriously?

Seriously, every time Jeffries opens his mouth, you’d think he’s trying to get Republicans to back the bill. For example, here he is warning that if the OBBB passes, the "deportation machine will be unleashed on steroids."

Hakeem Jeffries is warning that a "deportation machine will be unleashed on steroids" if Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill passes. pic.twitter.com/MDqbCNg2xV — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) July 3, 2025

And here is talking about denying federal funding to Planned Parenthood:

Hakeem Jeffries is working overtime to get every single House Republican to vote YES on the OBBB by highlighting the bill's "all-out assault" on Planned Parenthood.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JKwEta8XPS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 3, 2025

Yeah, that’s exactly what we voted for.

Listening to Democrats like Jeffries describe the One Big, Beautiful Bill as too conservative/right-wing/MAGA sells me on the legislation better than any Republican has managed to so far.

Advertisement

Apparently, I’m not alone.

GOP Congressman just texted me:



“I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.” — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 3, 2025

Keep talking, Jeffries; you’re just building support for the legislation!

Every time Hakeem Jeffries cries wolf, more Americans see through the charade. PJ Media is here to cut through the noise and deliver the truth that the mainstream media hides. Join PJ Media VIP today using the promo code FIGHT for a massive 60% discount — enjoy exclusive articles, ad-free browsing, and the power to join the conversation. Don’t let the left’s hysteria drown out your voice. Join the movement—support real journalism now!