(Long) Weekend Parting Shot: A Bridge Too Odd

(That headline is a reference to a WWII movie, in case you didn't know.)

Happy Independence Day Weekend, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well and looking forward to celebrating our nation's 249th birthday. If you are sour on the idea, well, too bad for you. I'm posting this edition of the WPS early, since tomorrow, we're going to a barbecue and then we're off to a fireworks display. High temps, fire restrictions, and the threat of thunderstorms have kept the mortar activity blessedly low around here, but the weekend is young.

The Golden Gate Bridge is no longer DEI compliant.

When I briefly lived in San Francisco, I think I crossed the Golden Gate once. I was fresh out of college, and even back then, almost everyone I knew in the city was too poor to own a car, anyway. But the one time I did cross it was, well, it was a bridge, I mean, c'mon, what are you expecting?

At any rate, the Mercury News reports that the board of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway, and Transportation District has voted to remove all DEI language from its policies. The reason? Apparently, the board is worried about Donald Trump. You see, the district gets approximately 80% of its funding from the Feds, and a $400 million grant for the final stage of a seismic refit was hanging in the balance. The board voted 11-3 to scrap the DEI references. (A 14-member board? How does anyone get anything done with a 14-member board?)

Dissenting member Holly Thier opined that the bridge was a symbol of inclusion, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, and respect, adding:

We must always uphold our values of diversity, justice, equality, and never back down in the face of fascism, bullies and elected officials who try to condition funding or withhold funds solely based on adherence to a conservative racist, homophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-everything-that-is-good political agenda. We are a district that welcomes everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, ability and more — but if we do not say it, no one knows it, and if we retract it, no one will believe us. (sic)

That's a lot to ask of a bridge.

First, I highly doubt the Trump administration would hold up critical infrastructure funding over an internationally known landmark. Second, I suspect that beyond the board, most people in San Francisco knew or even cared that the board had DEI language in its policies. It's a bridge, for crying out loud. The last time I checked, that city had more serious problems to cope with. Has anybody looked at the San Francisco Poop Map recently? How's the Golden Gate doing?

If cash is a problem, there is a toll to use the bridge if one is inbound to the city, and besides, it's San Francisco, Calif. Can't somebody just tax the daylights out of whoever is left? That is how it works, right?

Wine recommendation:

Because I'm ready for One Big, Beautiful Bottle.

Actually, make that two. In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, I got a bottle of red and a bottle of white. I am told that there is such a thing as blue wine, but they don't sell it where I live, and I'm not interested in searching for it.

First up is the red, namely the 2019 Kunde Sonoma Valley Merlot:

Mrs. Brown calls Merlot a "gateway wine," meaning that it is a good wine for beginners who aren't sure what they like and have not developed any preferences. She also said that her family used Merlot grapes to make "Dago Red." That was their name for it, not mine. They're Italian, and that's what they told me to call it, so no complaints, capisci che?

At any rate, this is a nice, bold wine that takes it easy on the acids and tannins, but still leans toward the dry end of the spectrum, but not too much. Along with the expected black and red fruits, look for a powerful presence of chocolate, some oak, and a touch of vanilla. Some dashes of Syrah and Malbec keep it interesting, and it can be yours for around $22.

For the white, let me introduce you to the Redentore Sauvignon Blanc delle Venezie IGT:

Okay, so this is an Italian wine, BUT America was named after Amerigo Vespucci, so technically, I am not out of bounds.

This will set you back right around $15 to $20, maybe a little more, but it's a great little wine. And it is becoming more popular, so grab a bottle before the sticker price goes up.

This is a very bright and lively Sauvignon Blanc with strong citrus flavor, particularly lime and a decent amount of lemon. You may also find a little grapefruit, a hint of grass, and if your palate is more discerning than mine, some jasmine. Or so I am told. While, like most whites, you can expect a fair amount of acidity, it is by no means overwhelming. It's the perfect drink for a hot summer evening.

All that being said, what sets this wine apart is the finish. Somehow, it starts on the front of the tongue and ricochets right to the back of your mouth before rolling to the front, leaving you wanting just one more sip. We're having the rest of it tonight with antipasto and Mrs. Brown's homemade Italian bread. The burgers and dogs are for Friday.

That's it for me. Have a safe and happy Fourth of July, don't blow any body parts off, and I'll see you next time.

