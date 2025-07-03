BREAKING: Congress Passes One Big Beautiful Bill

President Donald Trump insisted that Congress would pass his One Big Beautiful Bill by Independence Day, and the House held its final vote today. The comprehensive tax cut and spending bill passed by a vote of 217-214. Not shockingly, the vote broke mostly on party lines, with two Republicans voting no: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.). Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) hadn't voted as of publication. Update: Norman ultimately voted yes on the bill. The House erupted in cheers of "U.S.A.! U.S.A."

After the Senate passed its final version on Saturday night by the slimmest of margins, with Vice President JD Vance casting a crucial tie-breaking vote, the House debated amendments and changes to the bill for days, including votes late into the night on Wednesday.

Of course, we know that the One Big Beautiful Bill is now just a nickname for the legislation after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer petulantly changed the name of the bill under the pretext that Trump’s title for what he sees as his signature fiscal legislation violated the Byrd rule.

“Fox News reported when the Senate was just about to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill, Schumer ‘raised a point of order’ in order to object to wording in the opening lines of the bill, where it said: ‘SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”’ Schumer claimed that this violated the Byrd Rule, that is, Section 313 B1A of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, which forbids legislation from containing material that is ‘extraneous to the purpose of implementing budget resolution policies,’” my friend and colleague Robert Spencer wrote on Tuesday.

Early on Wednesday morning, President Trump not-so-gently urged Republicans to get the show on the road.

"Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy," the president posted on Truth Social. "What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!"

He followed that up with: "FOR REPUBLICANS, THIS SHOULD BE AN EASY YES VOTE. RIDICULOUS!!!"

The One Big, Beautiful Bill isn't perfect, but then again, what legislation is? However, it does accomplish much of what President Trump promised the American people, including enshrining the tax cuts from his first term and undoing some of the damage that Joe Biden's economic policies inflicted on the American people.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) promised a vote on Thursday morning, possibly as early as 7:45 a.m. Eastern, but House rules state that leaders can speak indefinitely. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) began speaking at 4:53 a.m. and wouldn’t shut up as Democrats sat behind him. They egged him on and even gave him standing ovations. Various Democrats swapped places so they could get camera time sitting in the front row. Every bit of it was typical Democrat performative theater.

Jeffries spoke for eight hours, 44 minutes, and 25 seconds, breaking former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's record by 12 minutes. In other words, Jeffries isn't just Temu Obama; he's Temu Cory Booker as well. His antics may have the opposite effect that he was aiming for.

JD VANCE says a he just received this text from a Republican Congressman:



“I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.” — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 3, 2025

Then again, Jeffries may have been trying to put GOP congresspeople to sleep so they miss the vote.

I've been doing fine staying awake since 5am Wednesday morning until this guy started talking. Snooze fest! — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) July 3, 2025

Shortly before the vote, Johnson said, "This bill is for hardworking Americans, and they deserve it."

.@SpeakerJohnson: "We didn't write this bill for the Democrat Party or the elites or the media. This bill is for HARDWORKING AMERICANS — and they deserve it."



THIS BILL IS FOR YOU! pic.twitter.com/VNagUEz3T5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 3, 2025

He also acknowledged the nation's 249th birthday, which we'll celebrate on Friday. He called on everyone in Congress to put politics aside to celebrate, which resulted in chants of "USA! USA!"

This is a developing story, and we'll provide updates if necessary.

Patriots, we did it. The One Big Beautiful Bill passed — a monumental victory for common sense, freedom, and the American people. But don’t be fooled: the Left isn’t taking this lying down. The media will spin it, the bureaucrats will try to stall it, and the swamp will fight tooth and nail to claw back control.

