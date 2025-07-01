Schumer Indulges in One Last Petty Act As One Big Beautiful Bill Passes the Senate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Cheeseburgers) is a small, petty man, whose last swipe at President Donald Trump over the One Big Beautiful Bill as it narrowly passed the Senate on Tuesday was to strip it of the name by which everyone knows it. Because, as the world already knew, Schumer doesn’t think the bill is beautiful. Yet for all of Schumer’s shallow and self-righteous grandstanding, Senate Republicans should take a page from his book. He couldn’t overcome the Republican majority on this bill, but he has been successful in initiatives to undermine the bill. Republicans were never this effective when they were in the minority.

Fox News reported when the Senate was just about to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill, Schumer “raised a point of order” in order to object to wording in the opening lines of the bill, where it said: “SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’” Schumer claimed that this violated the Byrd Rule, that is, Section 313 B1A of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, which forbids legislation from containing material that is “extraneous to the purpose of implementing budget resolution policies.”

If a senator wants something struck from a bill because he thinks it’s “extraneous,” he can offer an amendment striking the extraneous provisions, or raise a point of order, as Schumer did. To waive the Byrd Rule would require 60 senators to agree to set it aside, and that isn’t going to happen these days. And so Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), who was presiding over the Senate at the time that Schumer introduced his point of order, “said the point of order was sustained, meaning that text will be stricken from the bill.”

Schumer explained: “This is not a ‘big, beautiful bill’ at all. That's why I moved down the floor to strike the title. It is now called ‘the act.’ That's what it's called. But it is really the ‘big ugly betrayal,’ and the American people know it.” That is, his far-left constituents and his media propagandists know it.

"This vote,” Schumer predicted, “will haunt our Republican colleagues for years to come. Because of this bill, tens of millions will lose health insurance. Millions of jobs will disappear. People will get sick and die, kids will go hungry and the debt will explode to levels we have never seen.”

This is the sort of demagogic rhetoric Democrats have indulged in for decades, after the fashion of Ted Kennedy’s infamous 1987 smear of Reagan Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork: “Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the Government, and the doors of the Federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens for whom the judiciary is — and is often the only — protector of the individual rights that are the heart of our democracy.” None of that was true, and it’s likely that none of the Schumer’s predictions of devastation and woe flowing from this bill will come true, either.

Schumer also showed the usefulness of Senate RINOs, saying of Sen. Thom Tillis (RINO-N.C.), who opposed the bill: "This bill is so irredeemable that one Republican literally chose to retire rather than vote yes and decimate his own state."

The grillmeister senator claimed that his changing of the bill’s name was not a swipe at Orange Man Bad. "I didn't even think of President Trump,” Schumer said, as his nose lengthened perceptibly. “I thought of the truth. This is not a beautiful bill. Anyone who loses their health insurance doesn't think it's beautiful. Any worker in the clean energy industry who loses their job does not think it's beautiful. Any mom who can't feed her kid on $5 a day doesn't think it's beautiful. We wanted the American people to know the truth."

Back in the real world, Vice President JD Vance approved an assessment by longtime GOP operative Roger Stone, who stated: "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects Trump's reconciliation bill would add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade by extending the president's tax cuts that he first implemented in 2017. In fact, federal revenues spiked after the 2017 Trump tax cuts just like they did after Reagan and JFK implemented across-the-board tax cuts."

Shorn of Trump’s name for it, now the One Big [Censored] Bill heads back to the House.

