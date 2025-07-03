Gov’t Jobs Drop, Private Jobs Rise in Trump’s Economy

Government jobs have declined under Donald Trump but more private sector jobs were added than projected last month, indicating a trend away from bureaucratic bloat and toward productive growth.

More jobs than the Federal Reserve projected were added in June, even as government employment dropped like a rock in the D.C. Swamp. Following Joe Biden’s undermining of the private sector and increase in government employment at taxpayer expense, it appears Trump is slowly moving us in the right direction. More manufacturing jobs are needed, however.

Economist E.J. Antoni was optimistic about the trends in the job market following the release of the new numbers. “The number of people reporting that they're employed by gov't plunged 275[thousand] in Jun, now down 577[thousand] YTD - let's keep it going and drain the swamp!” he posted on X July 3.

Joe Biden — or rather his handlers — tried to mask his terrible job numbers by hiring many more government workers we didn’t need and couldn’t afford.

However, after several years of government hiring skyrocketing, just since Trump took office in January, bureaucratic jobs have declined.

The number of bureaucrat jobs continues plummeting this year, having fallen every single month - what a difference a president makes! pic.twitter.com/xzgGHlGE97 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell, ever hostile to Trump and eager to make his administration look bad, gave an unemployment forecast that turned out to be an overestimate — a contrast to the Biden-Harris presidency, when the job numbers consistently had to be revised down.

Antoni posted, “Federal Reserve revises its unemployment rate forecast up to 4.5%, and the actually [sic] unemployment rate for Jun DROPS to 4.1% b/c Powell & Co. are just always wrong...” Hopefully, jobs will increase, especially for blue-collar American workers, as many of those blue-collar net “job gains” under Biden went to immigrants, including illegal aliens. Unfortunately, manufacturing jobs went down in June. Trump should stop making deals with hostile nations like China and insist on American companies returning operations to the USA.

Slide in manufacturing jobs continued in Jun, in line w/ survey data from PMIs, regional Fed banks, and others; if trade deals can be reached soon, this will likely reverse; remember that more than half of what we import in the U.S. are inputs that will eventually be exported: pic.twitter.com/FGLLxNOvnM — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 3, 2025

Antoni was not pleased to see state and local government hiring up in June, since government jobs require taxpayer money without contributing to economic productivity. But despite that, the “reprivatization of the labor market” continues, trending toward private and thus more productive hiring.

The surge in hiring among state and local gov't pushed total gov't job gains back up in Jun; even still, we're seeing the reprivatization of the labor market in real time as overall job growth trends away from gov't and to productive activity: pic.twitter.com/hxIWdeEib6 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 3, 2025

This is all good news, aside from the manufacturing dip. Hopefully, the news for the job market will only get better as the year goes on.

