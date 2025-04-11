The Morning Briefing: It's Hard to Believe, but People Still Underestimate Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jeesenbreyn preferred a medium-strength musk scent when working on Lego interpretations of his favorite "Forensic Files" episodes

Advertisement

Thankfully, this isn't all about tariffs today, although this week's brouhaha did inspire it.

In everything I've written about Trump's tariffs and the hysteria-laden response to them, I've made it clear that I don't know anything about international trade or how any of this will play out. What I do know is that President Trump has more business expertise than most people, certainly more than 99.999999999% of the keyboard warriors who have minted themselves tariff experts in the past week.

I saw this on X on Thursday morning and thought it represented what I've been trying to convey to some of the naysayers all week:

Trump is a transactional dude. Partisan pundits on both sides struggle to understand his actions and intent because of that.



And you may dislike him, but that is the nicest way of saying he's ahead of you more than a few steps. — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) April 10, 2025

It's stunning to me that President Trump's detractors still like to portray him as some sort of hot-headed buffoon who doesn't know what he's doing. Well, stunning and tedious at this point. You would think that they would eventually get tired of being wrong

When one is dealing with any kind of adversary, it's a fatal flaw to overlook said adversary's strengths. A boxer who ignores his opponent's dangerous left hook greatly increases the likelihood that he'll be knocked out by that very punch. It's especially stupid when the opponent has a history of winning by knockouts delivered with his left hook.

President Trump is a self-made billionaire who has defied overwhelming odds and overcome a state-sponsored witch hunt to be elected president of the United States twice, and in historic fashion. Only a reality-challenged liberal could look at those facts and say, "Yeah, the guy's an idiot."

Advertisement

It's not just the lefties who refuse to get it about Trump. There are still wobbly Republicans out there who struggle with being on board the Trump Train. They're the people voted for him under what they feel was extreme duress. Unlike the Never Trump crybabies, they realized last year that the threat posed by another four years of a Democrat in the White House couldn't be countenanced. Their tenuous relationship with the idea of President Trump makes them susceptible to some of the ravings of the Democrats' propaganda noise machine.

They're even more wearisome than the Democrats because they should know better.

Look, it's an absolute blast to see Trump prove people wrong over and over. The looks on the faces of Democrats and Never Trumpers every time they get their "We got him this time!" hopes up and he dashes them never fails to delight. I have no problem with watching four years of this.

It would just be nice if the wailing anti-Trump hordes could dial down the crazy just a smidge.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let us kick things off with this quick note from Milton:

I have long had the feeling that Sine qua Non Sequitur has a major infusion of Mad-Libs in his/her/xir heredity and upbringing.

You know, Milton, I do enjoy some Mad Libs, but we need to remember that my brain just works in strange ways too. While putting together the soon-to-be-published Sine Qua Non Sequitur book, I also realized that it may have started out as a coping mechanism. I explain all of that in the book.

Advertisement

Paul writes:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser.

As much as we might enjoy the true story behind the Sine Qua Non Sequitur, I think what we really need is a cookbook showcasing recipes of all the amazing culinary and cocktail concoctions that cast of strangely named people dream up.

That would be the trippiest cookbook ever. Perhaps I'll do it as a follow-up to the compilation book!

Here's a note from Brian:

Dear Kruiser,

Just read your Scorched Earth article and I couldn't agree more. It's the only way to get the job done.

In 1995 Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of that decade. Well from 1996 to 2016 it was, "Gosh, it's really hard to do and we're really trying to move it." Trump said he was going to make the move happen and in May 2018 the US Embassy opened in Jerusalem. Twenty plus years of, "Moving the embassy is really hard" to the embassy opening a little over a year after Trump ordered it moved. Makes you wonder if the deep state ever intended to follow the law. That brings us to Doge.

Right after Doge released some of the damaging (to the deep state) findings, many in congress demanded that these findings of fraud, waste and abuse be brought to representatives so they could discuss it in their committees. Of course that's where they could hide all of the corruption from the American people. Nothing would change.They would have closed meetings and declare that whatever Doge found had national security implications and couldn't be made public.

I was an Airman Basic in 1981 when I first heard the phrase: fraud, waste and abuse. For too many in and around the government, FWA isn't a problem to solve, but an income stream. Gee, I wonder why it never gets solved. Releasing Doge's findings directly to people is the only way to force change. Sorry I've written so much. I look forward to the Daily Briefing every day.

Advertisement

The fraud is galling. I can understand, if not excuse, some bureaucratic waste. Fraud is intentional, however. I hope there are consequences beyond DOGE's housecleaning.

This is from friend of the Briefing Marni:

Good afternoon Mr. Kruiser,

I asked Grok yesterday if he (it?) thought I could get away with ignoring emails from coworkers who add their pronouns to their signatures at the NFPO I work for, where pronouns are allowed but not mandated. In not so many words, Grok said “unless you’re the CEO, eh, no.” Oh well. One can dream.

Sincerely,

Your neighbor in Phoenix

You should be able to make up a long list of mocking pronouns to add to your email signature. If I am ever in a position of power to make that happen, I will. Of course, you're welcome to mock them here as often as you want to.

Our old friend Brice is back:

Amazing selection today my friend. What are the odds I'd already purchased my ticket to go see Halestorm live next Tuesday in a small venue in Little Rock. Love your eclectic taste in music. Comedy? I still think Don Rickles sucks.

I was hoping the Halestorm vid would be appreciated. It's good to see you again. Please enjoy this:

Thanks to everyone who's helping the Mailbag get back up to speed. Let's do this again next week!

Everything Isn't Awful

That thumbs up...

Boy is living the dream.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/3AtkTzs6Tj — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 10, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Chuck Todd Finally Confesses but There's a Catch

Contractor Overseeing Sensitive Government Docs in 'Cave' Accused of Having Major Case of TDS

Trump Secures Freedom for Wrongfully Jailed Ballerina

Advertisement

Sanctuary Cities Shielded Over 20K Criminals, Expert Testifies

President Trump Issues a Statement as The Masters Tournament Tees Off

House Adopts Trump's Budget Blueprint

Quelle surprise! DOGE Uncovers Massive Unemployment Fraud Under Biden Administration

Joy Behar and the Left's Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Inflation Fell to a Six-Month Low, Despite Tariff Fears

AOC Flying First-Class to Bernie Rally Wasn’t Hypocrisy, It Was Pure Socialism

Minecraft Mayhem at the Theaters

Mark Carney, the Liberal Party, and Canada’s Residential Schools Controversy

Of Course Muhammad Existed — and Here's the Proof

You Won't Believe Why One School System Suspended a Patriotic Senior

Meta Whistleblower Testifies That Facebook Worked 'Hand in Glove' With the Chinese to Censor Posts

Kevin O’Leary Makes Mincemeat Out of MSNBC Host Over China

The GOP Budget Must Include DOGE Cuts

House Passes Bill to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote in Federal Elections

Portland Leftist Radio Station Put Antifa Pervert on Air for Years, and Taxpayers Helped

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones

Deputy Treasury Secretary Says Trade War Hurts China More Than US

Or anything. Hillary Clinton Sure Comes Off As a Fool for Fearmongering on SAVE Act

Trump Knows Tariffs, Laffer Says

GOA's Erich Pratt BLASTS Supreme Court over 2A Cases

Cam&Co. Another Shakeup at ATF As Top Deputy Steps Aside

Some People Need a Lesson in What Self-Defense Is and Isn't

China Retaliates By Punishing ... Hollywood?

Trump's Endgame for Columbia University: A Consent Decree that Lasts for Years

Panama Pete - Sailing Right Along

Advertisement

'Can't Make This Up': Ernst Explains Absurd Response of Some Fed Workers Ordered to Return to Office

YAHTZEE! Trump Cuts Funding for Fearmongering Climate Change Program

Yet Another Plane Accident at DC's Reagan Airport, Several Congressmen Were Aboard Flights

HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and Mechanic Industries (WATCH)

DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run Amok

David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Temptation of Artificial Validation

Happy National Siblings Day (From an Only Child)!

Progress: Theology Students in Oregon Can Take ‘Queer Theologies’ Instead of ‘Biblical Texts’

DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. XVII: The Rosa Parks of Ann Arbor

Trump Plans to Withhold All Federal Funds From Sanctuary Cities

Can the Left Admit That Preferred Pronouns Are Stupid Now?

A Lifelong Commitment to the White House Grounds

Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XIX: Tracing Anne Frank’s Footsteps to Safe Ground

Around the Interwebz

Oscars Finally Give Stunts Their Day, Will Add Category Beginning In 2027

I'm sorry, Dave...ChatGPT can now remember and reference all your previous chats

A Surprising New Tail From Jurassic China

Bee Me

Protesters Remain Unaffected By Trump’s Shower Head Deregulation https://t.co/nVWjdToW4U pic.twitter.com/0YUcX8KvSI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 10, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Dexter is easily the greatest rock singer to ever hold a PhD in molecular biology.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

This song was part of the mid-'90s punk revival and is now a marching band standard at college football games.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

Wire: Bloomberg

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Scripps

Print: USA Today

Radio: iHeartMedia



Supplemental Pool

Wire: Bloomberg

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Print: Washington Examiner



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Wires: Bloomberg, Reuters

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Real America's Voice

Print: The Hill

Radio: SRN

New Media: Fox News Digital

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.