Of Course Muhammad Existed — and Here's the Proof

Raymond Ibrahim | 12:52 PM on April 10, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

There's a growing movement claiming that Muhammad, the prophet of Islam, never existed. In the following part one of two videos, I discuss why I have no doubt that a false prophet most certainly existed. (And in part two, I will rebut the counter claims — that he never existed.) Enjoy.

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

