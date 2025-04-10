President Trump Issues a Statement as The Masters Tournament Tees Off

I’m not a golfer; I’ve played exactly one time in my life. I do keep up with professional golf, although I’m not one of those fans who watch every tournament every weekend.

However, I do obsessively keep up with one tournament: The Masters. Obviously, there’s some state pride since the Masters take place in Augusta, Ga., which is less than two hours away from where I live. The pageantry and beauty of the tournament make it a must-watch event.

My brother-in-law and I got tickets to the Saturday round back in 2008, and from that day, I was hooked. In the last few years, I’ve applied for tickets but haven’t gotten lucky enough to make a return trip to Augusta.

After church, I watch the Sunday final round every year, and streaming and the amazing Masters app make it easy to keep up with the earlier rounds. In the app, I can choose my favorite golfers to keep up with; I always choose my fellow University of Georgia alumni, of course, along with other golfers I like. I also keep the TV in my office area tuned in to coverage of The Masters on Thursday and Friday.

I’m not the only one who’s been looking forward to The Masters this week. I have a couple of friends with whom I text about what’s going on as The Masters unfolds. President Donald Trump has been interested in this year’s tournament, too.

President Trump issued this message at the first round kicked off on Thursday:

The Masters is more than just a golf tournament—it’s a tradition unlike any other. Every April, Augusta National becomes the center of the golf world, bringing together players and fans across the globe to witness history in the making.



From the beauty of its famed Second Nine through the Georgia pines to the drama of Amen Corner, the Masters represents excellence, perseverance, and the pursuit of greatness—the very ideals that define our Nation.



As we watch the sport’s top players compete for the prestigious Green Jacket, we celebrate the skill, determination, and sportsmanship that make this tournament an enduring symbol of American pride.



I’d also like to congratulate the women who competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last weekend. They are some of the brightest young stars in the women’s game, who we’ll enjoy watching for many years to come.



As the Masters Tournament begins today, I extend my best wishes to the competitors, caddies, staff, volunteers, and patrons for a safe and fun Masters. May the best golfer win, and may all have a memorable week filled with moments that will last a lifetime.

Everybody knows that the president is an avid golfer, and I’m sure he’s paying attention to The Masters with interest. Part of me expected him to plan to visit Augusta National since he has gone to plenty of other major sporting events during both terms — although, can you imagine the security a presidential visit to The Masters would entail?

I can't help but wonder how much of the tournament Trump will get to watch. I also wonder which players he's rooting for. He would probably be happy if any of the American golfers won.

