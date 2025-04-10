Chuck Todd Finally Confesses but There's a Catch

Dinosaur legacy media has-been Chuck Todd finally admitted that he helped hide Joe Biden's decline because he didn't want to help Donald Trump. But there's one little problem with Todd's confession: He doesn't understand that he's guilty of anything.

I'm so angry, I had to set this column aside several times before I could finish it. Vitriol to follow.

Todd, you might remember, is the media tool who was so overpriced that he "chose" to exit NBC News earlier this year rather than accept a pay cut after decades as a useful lapdog to the Democrat cause. "Now it can be told," as Ed Morrissey put it earlier this week — the fancy footwork Todd used to kinda-sorta tell the truth about Biden to give himself just enough plausible deniability to sleep at night.

How did that work?

Todd told Piers Morgan on Wednesday that he and his MSM compadres were "subtle" in their coverage of Biden's accelerating senescence. "I would argue the reason people were able to come to their own conclusion on Joe Biden is because of the media coverage," Todd said, without any obvious signs of cocaine on his face. “Look, we were subtle. ‘He’s using the back staircase. He’s not using the front staircase.’ ‘Hey, he’s not doing any interviews.’"

Let me translate that for you. Todd's NBC News and every other legacy outlet barely reported on the things the White House could not hide and helped the White House hide what they could, and now Todd is giving everybody — including himself — a pat on the back for how they "subtly" reported the truth without being "perceived as helping Trump," as he put it.

This is one of those places where I had to stop writing for a few minutes and go touch grass. Because it was either that or start doing shots on an empty stomach before taking my younger son to school.

Todd played a game with the public's perceptions, a dangerous game involving the highest possible stakes. He referred to reporting on the two candidates as "some sort of zero-sum game." But when Todd said to Morgan, "I certainly questioned whether he should run. You didn’t understand, you know, there were some of that. But I understand the argument about the collective on that front," he completely missed the point. Whether that's because he's still obfuscating or because he simply has no clue what a reporter's job is, I have no idea.

But let me act for one moment much kinder than I have any reason to be toward Todd and stipulate that it could be the latter. With that in mind, imagine that I'm saying this next bit very slowly because it's a lesson that Todd either failed to learn or that George Washington University (or NBC News) failed to teach him: The journalist's job is to report the facts and let the chips fall where they may.

He's not a referee of a toddler t-ball game, trying to keep things even. Todd is a member of the Washington press corps.

"Wait a minute. Alternative facts?" Todd scolded then-White House Press Secretary Kellyanne Conway in 2017 on Meet the Press. "Alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods." Fair enough. But what is it called when Todd and his compadres play coy with the facts because they wouldn't want the American people to come to the "wrong" conclusion?

The point — once again — is that the entire mainstream media knew that Biden wasn't just unfit to run for reelection but that he was already so deep into senility that he was effectively a figurehead, a puppet of unknown figures. The electorate had the right to know all this, and Chuck Damn Todd had the duty to report it.

I think I'll go have those shots now.

