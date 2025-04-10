The GOP Budget Must Include DOGE Cuts

Donald Trump’s popularity and congressional Republicans’ power will never be greater during the next four years than they are at this time, coming off the honeymoon phase after the election. If the DOGE cuts can go through early in the presidency, we may see the change the GOP so aggressively promised us. We voted for major change, and while the tax cuts are excellent news, government spending has to be cut as well.

We elected Trump and the Republican majority in Congress and, of course, expected significant change to follow. We celebrated Trump’s shuttering of multiple agencies and DOGE’s exposés of egregious fraud. When they have a majority, Democrats always ram through whatever legislation they want by sheer willpower, and Democrat presidents always manage to put the pressure on Congress. Now's the time for Republicans to do the same, since the American people are so firmly behind Trump and so enthusiastic about his campaign promises. If we can’t get the promised spending cuts with Republicans in control of the White House, Senate, and House, when can we?

First of all, we quite literally cannot afford the federal spending we have been engaging in, but it's largely continued in this new budget deal. That is a problem that has existed under multiple administrations and for many years. The U.S. national debt is $36.7 trillion and increasing every second. Estimated federal revenue for this year will be up to $5.49 trillion, and we need $1 trillion just to service the debt.

The new budget reportedly will allow cuts of between $400 billion and $1.5 trillion, and it raises the debt limit by $4 trillion so we can borrow more money because we can’t pay our bills. The package reportedly allows budget increases, and it is unclear if funding for most agencies is at 2024 levels, or, in other words, at Biden administration and Democrat Party levels. The GOP can and should ensure that the unconstitutional, taxpayer-funded grift does not go on. We the People would applaud such a move.

At what point do we start admitting we are headed toward fiscal disaster? How are the tax cuts in Trump’s plan sustainable without cutting spending? The short answer is that they aren’t. Hopefully, Congress will address that issue in the coming days. Agencies that actively attacked Americans’ freedoms and rights under the Biden administration shouldn’t be rewarded with continued generous funding.

Besides the dire necessity to slash federal spending, Republicans also have the midterms to think of. We want to see a victory for Trump and the Republicans again in the 2026 election, and delivering on the promises of major DOGE cuts is vitally important to sell the GOP brand to voters.

The Heritage Foundation correctly observed this week, “DOGE has done incredible work identifying and stopping wasteful government spending, but it all goes to waste if Congress doesn’t make those cuts permanent. Any reconciliation bill that doesn’t make the DOGE cuts permanent should be a non-starter.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was one of the few politicians willing to address the elephant in the room and urge improvements in the package: “If you were trying to hasten financial collapse of our country and bribe voters to go along with it, the strategy wouldn’t look much different than what Congress is doing today. The big beautiful bill cuts taxes while keeping spending on an increasingly unsustainable trajectory.”

We voted for massive spending cuts and significant bureaucratic shrinkage. President Trump, congressional Republicans, and We the People support you, which is exactly why we hope to see important improvements on the budget package before it makes it to Trump‘s desk.

