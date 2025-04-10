DOGE Uncovers Massive Unemployment Fraud Under Biden Administration

Matt Margolis | 11:32 AM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The depths of incompetence and potential fraud under the Biden administration seem to know no bounds. The DOGE team has uncovered yet another bombshell that should have every American taxpayer seeing red: the government paid out millions of dollars in unemployment benefits to people with birthdays in the future. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt teased a "horrible" and "incredible" discovery earlier this week, and now we know why. The DOGE team's investigation into unemployment insurance claims revealed a level of absurdity that even Elon Musk had trouble believing at first.

Here’s what the investigation revealed:

  • 24,500 people, allegedly over 115 years old, claimed $59 million in benefits.

  • 28,000 supposed children between the ages of 1 and 5 claimed $254 million.

  • 9,700 claims from people with future birth dates totaled $69 million.

This isn't just a clerical error or a minor oversight. The numbers are staggering. According to the DOGE team's findings, thousands of claims were approved for people who haven't even been born yet. One approved claim came from someone supposedly born in 2154, who managed to collect $41,000 in benefits.

As Dr. Emmett Brown would say, “Great Scott!”

This represents a catastrophic failure of the most basic verification processes. How does anyone in the unemployment office look at a claim from someone born in 2154 and think, "Yeah, this checks out"?

Advertisement

Recommended: White House Uses Reporters' Pronouns, Just Not the Way They Intended

"This is another incredible discovery by the DOGE team, finding nearly $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments," Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The Labor Department is committed to recovering Americans’ stolen tax dollars. We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud — accountability is here."

This revelation comes on the heels of another shocking DOGE discovery about non-citizens with Social Security numbers potentially participating in our electoral process. 

Under Biden's watch, our government institutions have become a free-for-all of waste, fraud, and abuse. Obviously, the left's response to these discoveries has been predictably pathetic. Instead of demanding answers about how nearly $400 million in fraudulent claims slipped through the cracks, they're busy attacking Elon Musk and the DOGE team for exposing what the Democrats don’t want exposed.

Advertisement

Last month, Musk argued that this wasn’t just a sign of incompetence; it was deliberate.

“People sometimes think that under the Biden administration, that he was simply asleep at the switch,” he said. “They weren't asleep at the switch — it was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent deep-blue, one-party state from which there would be no escape.”

The American people deserve better than this flagrant abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars. Yet sadly, so many on the left have taken to attacking Elon Musk and vandalizing the vehicles of innocent Tesla owners. Purging government waste shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

The Biden administration's incompetence runs deeper than anyone imagined, and we're just getting started exposing it. Want uncensored coverage of the DOGE team's explosive findings and in-depth analysis of government waste? Join PJ Media VIP today for exclusive content and ad-free access. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep holding them accountable.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELON MUSK BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DOGE

Recommended

Scott Jennings Demolishes Former MSNBC Host to Her Face: ‘You Got Fired From Your Job.’ Matt Margolis
Chuck Todd Finally Confesses but There's a Catch Stephen Green
Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a Name We Can’t Put in a Headline Robert Spencer
The Morning Briefing: I'm Always Going to Be a Big Fan of Sticking It to China Stephen Kruiser
BREAKING: House Adopts Trump's Budget Blueprint Matt Margolis
Rubio Exposes Leftist Agenda and Corruption of USAID Programs Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
No, Trump Didn't Cave. This Is the Art of the Deal
The Morning Briefing: I'm Always Going to Be a Big Fan of Sticking It to China
DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. XVII: The Rosa Parks of Ann Arbor
Advertisement