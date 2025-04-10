DOGE Uncovers Massive Unemployment Fraud Under Biden Administration

The depths of incompetence and potential fraud under the Biden administration seem to know no bounds. The DOGE team has uncovered yet another bombshell that should have every American taxpayer seeing red: the government paid out millions of dollars in unemployment benefits to people with birthdays in the future. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt teased a "horrible" and "incredible" discovery earlier this week, and now we know why. The DOGE team's investigation into unemployment insurance claims revealed a level of absurdity that even Elon Musk had trouble believing at first.

Here’s what the investigation revealed:

24,500 people, allegedly over 115 years old, claimed $59 million in benefits.

28,000 supposed children between the ages of 1 and 5 claimed $254 million.

9,700 claims from people with future birth dates totaled $69 million.

Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future!



This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in. https://t.co/U5qqcyUgzo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2025

This isn't just a clerical error or a minor oversight. The numbers are staggering. According to the DOGE team's findings, thousands of claims were approved for people who haven't even been born yet. One approved claim came from someone supposedly born in 2154, who managed to collect $41,000 in benefits.

As Dr. Emmett Brown would say, “Great Scott!”

This represents a catastrophic failure of the most basic verification processes. How does anyone in the unemployment office look at a claim from someone born in 2154 and think, "Yeah, this checks out"?

Advertisement

Recommended: White House Uses Reporters' Pronouns, Just Not the Way They Intended

"This is another incredible discovery by the DOGE team, finding nearly $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments," Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The Labor Department is committed to recovering Americans’ stolen tax dollars. We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud — accountability is here."

This revelation comes on the heels of another shocking DOGE discovery about non-citizens with Social Security numbers potentially participating in our electoral process.

🚨ASTONISHING NUMBERS🚨



NON-CITIZEN Social Security numbers issued over the past four years:



270,425 in 2021.



590,193 in 2022.



964,163 in 2023.



2,095,247 in 2024. 🤯



“DOGE found that immigration gave a work authorization document to illegals just five months after they… pic.twitter.com/MXgU1sxRJ0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2025

Under Biden's watch, our government institutions have become a free-for-all of waste, fraud, and abuse. Obviously, the left's response to these discoveries has been predictably pathetic. Instead of demanding answers about how nearly $400 million in fraudulent claims slipped through the cracks, they're busy attacking Elon Musk and the DOGE team for exposing what the Democrats don’t want exposed.

Advertisement

Last month, Musk argued that this wasn’t just a sign of incompetence; it was deliberate.

“People sometimes think that under the Biden administration, that he was simply asleep at the switch,” he said. “They weren't asleep at the switch — it was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent deep-blue, one-party state from which there would be no escape.”

The American people deserve better than this flagrant abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars. Yet sadly, so many on the left have taken to attacking Elon Musk and vandalizing the vehicles of innocent Tesla owners. Purging government waste shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

The Biden administration's incompetence runs deeper than anyone imagined, and we're just getting started exposing it. Want uncensored coverage of the DOGE team's explosive findings and in-depth analysis of government waste? Join PJ Media VIP today for exclusive content and ad-free access. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep holding them accountable.