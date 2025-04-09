White House Uses Reporters' Pronouns, Just Not the Way They Intended

There's something deeply satisfying about watching the left's cherished ideological markers being used against them. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is giving the mainstream media a taste of their own medicine, and it's absolutely glorious.

Advertisement

In a delicious development, the Trump White House press office is flat-out refusing to respond to reporters who display their pronouns in email signatures.

Heck, yes. I love it.

This isn't just some arbitrary policy. It's a brilliant statement about truth and reality in journalism.

When confronted about this practice, Leavitt delivered a devastating response: "Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story."

Fact check: True.

That's the kind of straight talk we've come to expect from the Trump administration. No beating around the bush, no kowtowing to progressive sensibilities — just plain truth served cold. I’m all for it.

But wait, it gets better: Department of Government Efficiency senior adviser Katie Miller doubled down on the new practice, stating plainly, "As a matter of policy, I don't respond to people who use pronouns in their signatures, as it shows they ignore scientific realities and therefore ignore facts."

Naturally, the New York Times is clutching its pearls over this development. It even ran an "experiment" where one of its reporters added pronouns just to test the policy.

Advertisement

Spoiler alert: The policy worked exactly as intended.

White House communications director Steven Cheung delivered perhaps the most satisfying response when he told the outlet, "If The New York Times spent the same amount of time actually reporting the truth as they do being obsessed with pronouns, maybe they would be a half-decent publication."

Mic. Drop.

The policy aligns perfectly with President Trump's broader agenda in his second term, which has included executive orders banning transgender individuals from military service and protecting women's sports from biological male competitors. The administration has consistently stood firm on biological reality, much to the dismay of the progressive left.

Recommended: Bombshell Report Exposes Biden's Massive Chinese Spy Cover-Up



This policy is precisely what we need in 2025. It's a clear signal that the days of pandering to radical left-wing gender ideology in official communications are over.

Remember when Kamala Harris, apropos of nothing, announced her pronouns at a White House roundtable event in 2022?

“Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she began. “I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

Advertisement

Welcome to Biden's America where Kamala Harris is more worried about pronouns than the real issues that are plaguing everyday Americans! pic.twitter.com/eglgwidfSG — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores4TX) July 26, 2022

Those days are over.

The Trump administration is drawing a line in the sand: if you want to play make-believe with basic biology, don't expect the White House to play along.

The Times can whine all it wants about "transparent engagement with free and independent press," but here's the reality: when reporters signal their allegiance to progressive ideology right in their email signatures, they're telling us exactly who they are and what kind of "journalism" we can expect from them.

Kudos to Karoline Leavitt and the entire White House press team for taking this stand. The best way to deal with absurdity is simply to refuse to participate in it.

The mainstream media can push their pronoun agenda, but we'll keep reporting the biological truth, even when Big Tech tries to silence us. That's why we need your help to continue delivering uncensored reporting. Join PJ Media VIP to support independent journalism that won't bow to woke pressure. Get exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and 60% off your membership with code FIGHT. Stand with us as we stand for truth.