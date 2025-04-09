Bombshell Report Exposes Biden's Massive Chinese Spy Cover-Up

The Biden administration has been caught red-handed prioritizing Beijing's feelings over American national security. In a shocking revelation, we now know that Biden officials engaged in secret discussions with Chinese counterparts about their spy balloon before bothering to inform the American public that our sovereignty had been violated.

Advertisement

According to a report from Fox News Digital, Internal State Department documents reveal that on Feb. 1, 2023, while a Chinese surveillance balloon was floating across our nation collecting intelligence, Biden officials were more concerned about how exposing this breach would affect our "relationship" with China. Seriously?

That's right — instead of immediately shooting down this obvious threat to national security, then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his team were busy playing diplomatic footsie with Beijing. According to Trump administration officials familiar with the documents, Blinken fretted that public disclosure would have "profound implications for our relationship" with China.

Think about this. The Biden administration knew about this threat on Jan. 28 yet waited until Feb. 2 to inform the American people. That's five days of silence while a hostile foreign power's surveillance equipment drifted across our country — a threat we wouldn’t have known about had it not been for civilians who discovered it. It was only afterward that the Biden Pentagon issued its statement. It likely wouldn’t have said anything at all if it could have gotten away with it.

An internal State Department readout of the talks between Blinken and a top Chinese diplomat said Blinken stated that if the presence of the balloon were revealed publicly, it could have "profound implications for our relationship" with China, particularly amid efforts to stabilize the bilateral relationship with Beijing, two Trump administration officials familiar with the documents told Fox News Digital. The readout said that the incident could also have complicated Blinken’s travel plans to China in early February 2023, if not quickly resolved. Blinken ultimately postponed the trip until June 2023. A former Biden administration official told Fox News Digital that the State Department summoned senior Chinese diplomat Zhu Haiquan Feb. 1, 2023, so that the U.S. could notify China to remove the balloon, and issue a warning that the U.S. could take action to eliminate the balloon.

Advertisement

It’s hardly a shock that former Biden officials are trying to rewrite history on this issue. A spokesperson for Blinken claimed he strongly advocated for informing the American people about China’s spy balloon.

While then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden received a briefing on the balloon on Jan. 31, 2023, she did not provide details regarding why his administration didn’t issue a statement on the matter until Feb. 2, 2023. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, then a U.S. senator from Florida, repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for how it handled disclosing information to the public about the balloon — and how long it took the administration to shoot it down. Biden’s failure to address the situation sooner was the "beginning of dereliction of duty," Rubio said during an appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper. "Why didn’t the president go on television?" Rubio told Tapper. "He has the ability to convene the country in cameras and basically explain what we’re dealing with here."

Obviously, the Biden administration's priorities were completely backward. While they claim they were protecting civilians from debris, the reality is they were protecting China from embarrassment. It wasn't until Feb. 4 that they finally shot down the balloon — after it had already completed its mission over our country.

Recommended: Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Wants to Quadruple Trump's Tariffs on China



Advertisement

The Pentagon later tried to downplay the incident by claiming the balloon didn't successfully transmit data back to China. That's cute. Are we supposed to just take their word for it after they spent days hiding this from us?

This entire episode perfectly encapsulates everything wrong with the Biden administration's approach to China — weak, secretive, and more concerned with maintaining "diplomatic relationships" than protecting American sovereignty and security interests.

Want the uncensored truth about Biden's scandals? Join PJ Media VIP to access exclusive analysis and insider perspectives that mainstream media won't show you. Get deep dives into national security threats, government corruption, and what's really happening behind closed doors in Washington. Use code FIGHT for 60% off today and help us continue exposing these critical stories. Don't let them keep you in the dark — become a VIP member now and get the full story.