Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Wants to Quadruple Trump's Tariffs on China

Think Trump’s tariffs on China are too high? Famed investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O'Leary thinks they should be even higher. On CNN Tuesday evening, he proposed raising tariffs from the current 104% to an astonishing 400%. O'Leary expressed deep frustration with China's trade practices, accusing it of cheating and intellectual property theft.

"A 104% tariffs in China are not enough,” O’Leary declared. “I'm advocating 400%. I do business in China. They don't play by the rules. They've been in the WTO for decades. They have never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in for decades. They cheat. They steal. They steal IP. I can't litigate in their courts. They take product technology. They steal it. They manufacture it, sell it back here."

Emphasizing the urgency and severity of the situation, O'Leary continued, "I want Xi on an airplane to Washington to level the playing field. This is not about tariffs anymore. Nobody has taken on China yet. Not the Europeans. No administration for decades. As someone who actually does business there, I've had enough. I speak for millions of Americans who have IP that have been stolen by the Chinese."

O'Leary clarified that his stance was not against the Chinese people; he acknowledged their contributions to literacy, art, and technology worldwide. However, he criticized the Chinese government for its unfair practices.

"The government cheats and steals," he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of aggressive tariffs, O'Leary declared, "Four hundred percent tariffs tomorrow morning. I'll tell you why. Xi can only stay the supreme leader if people are employed. If we wipe out any business there because we are still 39% of all consumables on earth and 25% of the world's GDP, America is the number one economy on earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever. It's time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall now."

104% tariffs on China are not enough. I'm advocating 400%. I do business with China. They don't play by the rules. They've been in the WTO for decades. They have never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in for decades. They cheat, they steal, they steal IP.… pic.twitter.com/iotEgmNQrr — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) April 9, 2025

O’Leary has been an outspoken advocate of Trump’s tariff strategy. He previously predicted that Canada will ultimately cave to Trump on tariffs after its federal election, which is about five weeks away. In the meantime, he expects little to no substantive progress. He emphasized the deep economic ties between the two countries, noting that Canada has relied on the U.S. as its primary trading partner for over a century, with 75% of its exports headed south of the border for more than 120 years. Seventeen U.S. states count Canada as their top trading partner, while 28 rank it as their second-largest. “It would be economic suicide not to work this out,” O’Leary warned.

He has also dismissed media panic over the stock market and argued that Trump’s tough approach is a necessary tactic to achieve true free trade, with zero tariffs as the ultimate goal. O’Leary brushed off concerns about market volatility, calling it a normal correction and potential buying opportunity.

