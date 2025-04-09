WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Goes Absolutely Savage on AOC

Once again, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has proven that he's the king of political zingers. He appeared on Sean Hannity's show last night with several other Republican senators, where he delivered what might be the most savage takedown of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) we've heard yet.

Kennedy has a gift for cutting through the nonsense with his signature southern wit.

“What do you think of the new leadership: Jasmine, AOC, and Bernie?” Hannity asked.

“I consider Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to be the leader of the Democratic Party,” Kennedy said. “She's entitled to her opinion. I'm entitled to mine.”

And then he went for the jugular.

“As I've said about her before, I think she's the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle,” he said.

That’s it. Game over.

To really drive the point home, he added, “Our plan for dealing with her is called Operation Let Her Speak.”

WATCH: Senator Kennedy NUKES AOC With Brutal One-Liner About Shampoo Bottles



He never misses.



Senator John Kennedy (R–LA) just torched Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when asked about the future of the Democrat Party—and he didn’t miss a beat.



“I consider AOC to be the… pic.twitter.com/TQ3zf21JrP — Overton (@overton_news) April 9, 2025

Last month, after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted to let the continuing resolution advance in the Senate, Kennedy described the backlash against the Senate Minority Leader in a similarly savage manner.

"Among them right now, we've all seen the news, he's about as popular as chlamydia," he said.

Kennedy nailed it when he said, “The loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control,” which perfectly summed up the radical circus the Democrats have become, especially with their denial of basic biological truths.

“These people are deeply weird,” he added, which might be putting it mildly. “Our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called Operation Let Them Speak."

Kennedy didn’t shy away from the hard truth behind the Democrats’ downward spiral, saying, “That’s good for our party, but it’s bad for America.”

He’s right. Democrats have become so unhinged that while it makes the GOP look better, having such a radical political party as one of the two mainstream parties in the country isn’t a good thing.

Kennedy’s ability to dismantle the Democrats is nothing short of masterful. His barbs aren’t just accurate; they’re downright hilarious. With his trademark folksy sharpness, he slices through the progressive façade and lays bare the intellectual emptiness at its core.

So yes, as he wisely says: let them speak. Let AOC keep pitching her latest plan to wreck the economy. Let Jasmine Crockett keep proving she’s wildly unqualified to hold public office. Let Bernie Sanders continue playing the role of elder statesman for a party that’s lost its grip on reality. Frankly, we couldn’t have picked better representatives for the left if we tried.

Sometimes the smartest move is to step back and let the radicals do what they do best: implode.

