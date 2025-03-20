Sen. Kennedy Delivers Epic Takedown of Chuck Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has learned the hard way that he can’t buck the radical wing of his party without consequences. The Senate Minority Leader's decision to support the GOP funding bill has unleashed a torrent of progressive fury that's tearing the Democratic Party apart at the seams.

During an appearance on Fox News, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) delivered his trademark straight talk about the Democratic meltdown with a diagnosis that only he could provide.

"Among them right now, we've all seen the news, he's about as popular as chlamydia," Kennedy quipped about Schumer's current standing with his fellow Democrats.

The progressive rage machine is running at full throttle, with House Democrats now demanding Schumer's resignation, and some calling on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to challenge Schumer for his seat. Notably, their Senate colleagues haven't joined this circus yet, probably because they have to actually work with the guy. But the damage is done, and the left's circular firing squad is locked and loaded. I'm enjoying the show.

Kennedy, who's never met a metaphor he couldn't make memorable, summarized Schumer's leadership style perfectly.

“I don’t hate anybody, and that includes Senator Schumer. He’s very smart. On the other hand, Chuck's often wrong. He never makes the same mistake twice; he makes it five or six times just to be sure." While acknowledging Schumer's intelligence, Kennedy made it clear that being smart doesn't always translate to good judgment — he is a Democrat after all.

The Louisiana senator praised Schumer's rare moment of clarity in supporting the funding bill and noted with characteristic wit, "Unless a football coach taught you history, you understand that shutting government down never achieves anything."

But the real gem came when Kennedy described the current state of the Democratic Party: "The loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control." Anyone who's watched these progressives push their radical agenda – especially their bizarre obsession with denying biological reality – knows exactly what he's talking about.

"These people are deeply weird," Kennedy observed in what might be the understatement of the year.

The GOP's strategy for handling these Democratic extremists? Kennedy revealed it with a smile: "Our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called Operation Let Them Speak." It's brilliant in its simplicity – just let them keep talking, and voters will run screaming in the opposite direction.

However, Kennedy acknowledged a sobering truth about this Democratic descent into madness: "That's good for our party, but it's bad for America, and I think Schumer did the right thing." He's absolutely right.

While Democratic extremism might help Republicans at the ballot box, watching radical ideologues hijack half of our political system is a tragedy for our republic. We’ve booted them out of power for now, but there’s no guarantee that they won’t get it back someday, perhaps sooner than later.

Sen John Kennedy: The Loon Wing Of The Dem Party Is In Control



Chuck Schumer "is as popular as chlamydia. That to me says as much about the Democratic Party as it does about Senator Schumer. What it tells me is that the loon wing of the Democrat Party is firmly in control.… pic.twitter.com/wXkBaI0XX6 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 20, 2025

