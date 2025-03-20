Sen. Kennedy Delivers Epic Takedown of Chuck Schumer

Matt Margolis | 4:29 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has learned the hard way that he can’t buck the radical wing of his party without consequences. The Senate Minority Leader's decision to support the GOP funding bill has unleashed a torrent of progressive fury that's tearing the Democratic Party apart at the seams.

Advertisement

During an appearance on Fox News, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) delivered his trademark straight talk about the Democratic meltdown with a diagnosis that only he could provide. 

"Among them right now, we've all seen the news, he's about as popular as chlamydia," Kennedy quipped about Schumer's current standing with his fellow Democrats.

The progressive rage machine is running at full throttle, with House Democrats now demanding Schumer's resignation, and some calling on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to challenge Schumer for his seat. Notably, their Senate colleagues haven't joined this circus yet, probably because they have to actually work with the guy. But the damage is done, and the left's circular firing squad is locked and loaded. I'm enjoying the show.

Kennedy, who's never met a metaphor he couldn't make memorable, summarized Schumer's leadership style perfectly.

“I don’t hate anybody, and that includes Senator Schumer. He’s very smart. On the other hand, Chuck's often wrong. He never makes the same mistake twice; he makes it five or six times just to be sure." While acknowledging Schumer's intelligence, Kennedy made it clear that being smart doesn't always translate to good judgment — he is a Democrat after all.

Advertisement

Recommended: CNN Host Compares Anti-Tesla Terror Attacks to Conservative Boycotts

The Louisiana senator praised Schumer's rare moment of clarity in supporting the funding bill and noted with characteristic wit, "Unless a football coach taught you history, you understand that shutting government down never achieves anything."

But the real gem came when Kennedy described the current state of the Democratic Party: "The loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control." Anyone who's watched these progressives push their radical agenda – especially their bizarre obsession with denying biological reality – knows exactly what he's talking about. 

"These people are deeply weird," Kennedy observed in what might be the understatement of the year.

The GOP's strategy for handling these Democratic extremists? Kennedy revealed it with a smile: "Our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called Operation Let Them Speak." It's brilliant in its simplicity – just let them keep talking, and voters will run screaming in the opposite direction.

However, Kennedy acknowledged a sobering truth about this Democratic descent into madness: "That's good for our party, but it's bad for America, and I think Schumer did the right thing." He's absolutely right. 

Advertisement

While Democratic extremism might help Republicans at the ballot box, watching radical ideologues hijack half of our political system is a tragedy for our republic. We’ve booted them out of power for now, but there’s no guarantee that they won’t get it back someday, perhaps sooner than later.

Want more unfiltered analysis of the Democratic Party's implosion? The mainstream media won't tell you what's really happening behind closed doors, but our VIP members get exclusive insights and uncensored commentary. Join PJ Media VIP today for fearless reporting on the radical left's takeover. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep exposing the truth about the Democratic meltdown!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER

Recommended

The DOGE-ed Agency Whose Employees Lived ‘Like Kings’ Catherine Salgado
Bazinga! Physics Is Racist Lincoln Brown
Another Curious Bombshell Revelation in the Kennedy Assassination Files Matt Margolis
Trump's Fight With the Federal Judiciary Is Coming to a Head Rick Moran
Rick Wilson Suspended From X for Promoting Violence Against Tesla Matt Margolis
Trump Gets Personal, Talks About Barron (Who Turns 19 Today!) Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Morning Briefing: Spoiler Alert — Trump Is Going to Outlast Wearisome Activist Judges
Kruiser's 'BTB' — Fine, I'll Marry Kyrsten Sinema
Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol. VIII: At the Intersection of Transgenderism and Feminism
Advertisement