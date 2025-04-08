WINNING: Countries Are Begging for Trade Deals After Trump's Tariffs

Make no mistake about it: Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies are already paying dividends in his second term. While the liberal media has been desperately mocking Trump's use of tariffs as a negotiating tool, countries are now literally lining up to make deals with the United States. This is what real leadership looks like.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett revealed this morning that the administration is being overwhelmed with requests from countries eager to negotiate new trade agreements. Obviously, this completely destroys the left's narrative that Trump's trade policies would isolate America on the world stage.

"It's actually logistically quite challenging just to go through them [requests]," Hassett admitted during a Fox News interview. "There are so many to go through that we are actually getting ready to present a plan for him [President Trump], who and when."

But what's particularly interesting is that these countries aren't just coming to the table, they're bringing concessions with them. As Hassett noted, "There are a heck of a lot of concessions on the table."

One example is South Korea, which is apparently so eager to deal with Trump that they're already sending negotiators our way. Trump himself confirmed this on Tuesday, revealing details of a productive call with South Korea's acting president.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries."

This is exactly what Trump promised during his campaign—putting America first and making deals that benefit American workers and businesses. Contrary to the claims of economic "experts" who predicted doom and gloom, countries are practically begging to negotiate with the United States.

According to Trump, China, our biggest economic rival, is desperately wanting to make a deal, too. As Trump stated, "China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don't know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!"

This is what real leverage looks like, folks. While Biden spent four years kowtowing to foreign interests and apologizing for American strength, Trump has restored our position as the world's leading economic powerhouse in just a few months. Countries aren't just respecting America again—they're lining up to deal with us on our terms.

It's clear that Trump's "America First" trade policies aren't just working—they're working spectacularly. Sure, there may be some short-term volatility, but that’s expected. It will pass. And naturally, you won't hear about this success story from the mainstream media; they're too busy obsessing over their latest manufactured Trump scandal.

So it looks like Trump was right all along: Tariffs do work, America does have leverage, and yes, we can win on trade. Deal with it, liberals.

