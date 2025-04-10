Joy Behar and the Left's Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

We have a choice when analyzing the left's hysterical reaction to everything Donald Trump does or suggests. We can take it seriously or chalk it up to fear and paranoia.

Advertisement

It's impossible to take some of this crap seriously.

“I was home watching everything, and I’m thinking, he’s trying to destroy the country. Why is he doing that? I have a couple of theories,” Behar said.

She claimed that Trump is trying to "destroy" the economy so that his billionaire friends could buy up other companies' assets at bargain basement prices, an observation born out of ignorance, fear, and shocking stupidity.

But the other theory has been pushed by James Carville, who has been one of the few Democrats willing to get up on his hind legs and fight. He thinks Trump is going to use the chaos to initiate martial law.

“If he sees himself going down, he’s going to try to take the whole country with him,” the longtime Democratic strategist said in an episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast with journalist Al Hunt.

“He doesn’t like our laws, he doesn’t like our Constitution, he doesn’t like our people, he calls them fat, he calls them poorly educated, slobs, stupid,” said Carville.

“He is not loyal to the United States of America," he continued. "He does not like this country. He criticizes it all the time. He has an affection for dictators. He has an affection for authoritarianism.”

Behar speculated that the upshot of Carville's trenchant analysis is that Trump is setting the stage to declare martial law.

Advertisement

“Then he can say, ‘There’s too much chaos, we need martial law,’ and become a dictator,” Behar warned. "The View" loony admitted that this idea may be a little farfetched.

Exclusively for our VIPs: San Francisco Is Sort of, Kind of, Somewhat, Trying to Come Mostly Back

Recall that in the early days of the first Trump administration, "another Reichstag fire" was all the rage on the left. Using the pretext of a false flag terrorist operation or a staged domestic terrorist attack by "left-wing militias" is something the left actually believes could happen.

HuffPost:

Carville stressed that the U.S. is “in the midst of a collapse,” referring to stocks tumbling on Wall Street in recent days due to Trump’s tariffs, along with the “craziness” of billionaire Elon Musk’s proximity to the White House. As for concerns about the 2026 midterms, the Democratic strategist said Americans are “so correct to be concerned” about Trump — who has claimed that he’s “not joking” about running for a third term in office — and warned that his presidency is “not going to stop getting worse.” “And I would be — we ought to be — on high, high alert,” Carville said. “He’s going to try anything he can, and to help himself, of course, but I believe the man genuinely, fundamentally wants to hurt this country.”

Behar, Carville, and millions of other left-wing hysterics are talking themselves into trouble. Their predictions are self-fulfilling: the more they predict collapse, the more many on the left will feel it's their duty as Americans to "stop it."

Advertisement

It wouldn't be the first time in American history that hysteria and paranoia have played a role in civil unrest. The South literally talked itself into a Civil War with its hysterical reaction to Lincoln's election. During the campaign, Lincoln reiterated a thousand times that he wasn't going to touch the institution of slavery. There were far more radical Republicans who ran for the Republican nomination who were actually a threat to slavery's existence, but Lincoln was easily the most moderate of the bunch.

It didn't matter. Southern fireeaters lost their heads and went to war anyway.

The radical left is headed for the fulfillment of their own dystopian prophecy by predicting civil unrest because of a Trump coup. It's not going to happen, but everything Trump does to protect the U.S. government will be seen through that paranoid lens.

Your favorite PJ Media writers are working hard to bring you the best opinions and news in the business. Support us by becoming a VIP Member! We're giving you a 60% discount on the regular VIP Membership with the promo code "FIGHT." Click here to join and receive your discount.